Heading 3
Ben Affleck's quotes on JLo romance
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck spoke about his 2000s relationship with Lopez and said, "I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible."
Public Eye
Image: Getty Images
Before rekindling their romance, Ben spoke about Jennifer in 2020 and said, "She's the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her
Real Thing
Image: Getty Images
Ben appreciated his lady love's work ethic as he told InStyle magazine, "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business."
Work Ethic
Image: Getty Images
After rekindling their romance, Ben spoke about his relationship with WSJ and said that it's "beautiful" but wanted to keep the details private
Beautiful Relationship
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck spoke about the best thing about starring in Gigli and said, "I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."
Gigli
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck also spoke about the importance of second chances in love and said, "I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances", via WSJ
Second Chances
Image: Getty Images
While Ben Affleck didn't reveal details about his rekindled romance with JLO, he did refer to their romance as a "great story."
Great Story
Image: Getty Images
Ben praised Lopez for being strong and said, "it's like she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished, as well she f*****g should be"
Tabloid Scrutiny
Image: Getty Images
After working with Jennifer Lopez, Affleck revealed that he was "blown away" by what she was committed to doing day in and day out
Blown Away
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck gushed about his lady love when he spoke to AdWeek and said, "I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is."
In Awe
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kanye West-Pete Davidson’s feud