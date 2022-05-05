Entertainment

 Surabhi Redkar

May 05, 2022

Heading 3

Benedict Cumberbatch: Career highlights

Hawking

Image: IMDb

One of the actor's earliest roles to leave everyone impressed was BBC's TV drama Hawking. Benedict Cumberbatch became the first actor ever to play Stephen Hawking onscreen

Benedict Cumberbatch gained global recognition for his performance as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock and also won the Primetime Emmy Award for it

Image: IMDb

Sherlock

Benedict was almost cast as the villainous Malekith in 2013's Thor: The Dark World but eventually made his MCU debut as Doctor Strange in 2016

Marvel Casting

Image: Getty Images

Another major franchise that Benedict Cumberbatch has starred in apart from Marvel is Star Trek where he played the antagonist Khan

Image: Getty Images

Star Trek

Image: Getty Images

The actor was appointed a CBE in the 2015 Birthday Honours for services to the performing arts and to charity by Queen Elizabeth II

CBE Honour

Image: Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame during a ceremony in LA in March 2022

Walk Of Fame Star

Image: Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch's portrayal of Alan Turing in The Imitation Game earned him his first Oscars nomination for Best Actor

First Academy Award Nomination

Image: Getty Images

Benedict received high praise for his performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and also an Oscars nomination

The Power of the Dog

Image: Marvel Instagram

With Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda having a major role in the film, Doctor Strange 2 will include connections to WandaVision series such as the appearance of Wanda's kids

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Image: Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in 2016 and will be returning for the second time in May 2022

SNL Hosting

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Met Gala 2022 Best Photos

Click Here