Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 05, 2022
Heading 3
Benedict Cumberbatch: Career highlights
Hawking
Image: IMDb
One of the actor's earliest roles to leave everyone impressed was BBC's TV drama Hawking. Benedict Cumberbatch became the first actor ever to play Stephen Hawking onscreen
Benedict Cumberbatch gained global recognition for his performance as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock and also won the Primetime Emmy Award for it
Image: IMDb
Sherlock
Benedict was almost cast as the villainous Malekith in 2013's Thor: The Dark World but eventually made his MCU debut as Doctor Strange in 2016
Marvel Casting
Image: Getty Images
Another major franchise that Benedict Cumberbatch has starred in apart from Marvel is Star Trek where he played the antagonist Khan
Image: Getty Images
Star Trek
Image: Getty Images
The actor was appointed a CBE in the 2015 Birthday Honours for services to the performing arts and to charity by Queen Elizabeth II
CBE Honour
Image: Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame during a ceremony in LA in March 2022
Walk Of Fame Star
Image: Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch's portrayal of Alan Turing in The Imitation Game earned him his first Oscars nomination for Best Actor
First Academy Award Nomination
Image: Getty Images
Benedict received high praise for his performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and also an Oscars nomination
The Power of the Dog
Image: Marvel Instagram
With Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda having a major role in the film, Doctor Strange 2 will include connections to WandaVision series such as the appearance of Wanda's kids
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Image: Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in 2016 and will be returning for the second time in May 2022
SNL Hosting
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Met Gala 2022 Best Photos