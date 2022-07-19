Heading 3

Benedict and Tom

JULY 19, 2022

After working together on the 2010 drama War Horse, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston became close friends and share a great bond ever since

War Horse

Benedict Cumberbatch had the kindest words to say about Tom Hiddleston as he gushed saying, "He’s one of the finest of our generation, and a friend. I’m very proud to know him."

Proud

Tom Hiddleston dearly spoke about Benedict during an interview with The Toronto Star and said, “He’s one of my best friends. It’s as simple as that."

Best Friends

Benedict Cumberbatch is known to be great at doing impressions of other actors but one of his best ones is definitely that of his good friend Tom Hiddleston

Benedict's Impression 

Tom Hiddleston once said that Benedict and him became "friends for life" after working with Steven Spielberg on War Horse

Friends for Life

Cumberbatch revealed at 2016 Comic Con how Hiddleston was asked if he would be helping him prepare for Dr. Strange and the duo happily hugged it out

Doctor Strange Connection

Benedict Cumberbatch cutely referred to Tom Hiddleston as "Hiddlebum" during a media interaction as he spoke about their friendship

Nickname

There were no hard feelings between Benedict and Tom after the latter took over the Crimson Peak role and Hiddleston credited their friendship for it

Crimson Peak

Benedict Cumberbatch stood up to protect his friend's privacy and refused to ask Tom any personal questions during their 2016 interview with each other

Protective Bros

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston never shy away from stepping up for a good cause and it's cute how they nominate each other for it like the ice bucket challenge

Stepping Up

