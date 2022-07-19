Heading 3
MCU BFFs:
Benedict and Tom
After working together on the 2010 drama War Horse, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston became close friends and share a great bond ever since
War Horse
Benedict Cumberbatch had the kindest words to say about Tom Hiddleston as he gushed saying, "He’s one of the finest of our generation, and a friend. I’m very proud to know him."
Proud
Tom Hiddleston dearly spoke about Benedict during an interview with The Toronto Star and said, “He’s one of my best friends. It’s as simple as that."
Best Friends
Benedict Cumberbatch is known to be great at doing impressions of other actors but one of his best ones is definitely that of his good friend Tom Hiddleston
Benedict's Impression
Tom Hiddleston once said that Benedict and him became "friends for life" after working with Steven Spielberg on War Horse
Friends for Life
Cumberbatch revealed at 2016 Comic Con how Hiddleston was asked if he would be helping him prepare for Dr. Strange and the duo happily hugged it out
Doctor Strange Connection
Benedict Cumberbatch cutely referred to Tom Hiddleston as "Hiddlebum" during a media interaction as he spoke about their friendship
Nickname
There were no hard feelings between Benedict and Tom after the latter took over the Crimson Peak role and Hiddleston credited their friendship for it
Crimson Peak
Benedict Cumberbatch stood up to protect his friend's privacy and refused to ask Tom any personal questions during their 2016 interview with each other
Protective Bros
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston never shy away from stepping up for a good cause and it's cute how they nominate each other for it like the ice bucket challenge
Stepping Up
