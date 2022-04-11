Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 11, 2022
Bennifer: Relationship timeline
First meet
Image: Getty Images
The two met on the sets of a Hollywood movie Gigli in the year 2001. The movie didn’t work wonders at the box office but it sparked rumors of them dating
While their mushy PDA photos began doing the rounds on the internet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged by November 2002
Image: Getty Images
First engagement
Just days before they were set to say "I do," Bennifer called off the wedding. Later, they cited "excessive media attention" as the reason
Bennifer calls off wedding
Image: Getty Images
As break up speculations began doing the rounds, Jennifer Lopez's representative in January 2004 confirmed that the couple have parted ways with each other
Image: Getty Images
Breakup announcement
Image: Getty Images
Following their separation, both the stars went their different ways, with Jennifer marrying Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck tying the knot with Jennifer Garner
Moving on
Image: Getty Images
Rumours of Jennifer Lopez dating Ben Affleck began doing the rounds soon after the former's separation from Alex Rodriquez. On her 52nd birthday, she confirmed dating Affleck
Bennifer reunion
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stepped out on their first official red carpet as a “new” couple at the 78th Venice International Film Festival
First red carpet appearance
Image: Getty Images
The couple stepped out to watch the Lakers Game together. Both Jennifer and Affleck sat courtside during the game as they were seen being all cute and mushy
Lakers Game
Image: Getty Images
During the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ben Affleck was seen beaming with tremendous joy as girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Icon Award
Ben Affleck applauds Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
After almost a year filled with a whirlwind of romance, on Saturday, April 9, Jennifer Lopez officially announced that the couple is engaged once again
Engaged again
