Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 11, 2022

Heading 3

Bennifer: Relationship timeline

First meet

Image: Getty Images

The two met on the sets of a Hollywood movie Gigli in the year 2001. The movie didn’t work wonders at the box office but it sparked rumors of them dating

While their mushy PDA photos began doing the rounds on the internet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged by November 2002

Image: Getty Images

First engagement

Just days before they were set to say "I do," Bennifer called off the wedding. Later, they cited "excessive media attention" as the reason

Bennifer calls off wedding

Image: Getty Images

As break up speculations began doing the rounds, Jennifer Lopez's representative in January 2004 confirmed that the couple have parted ways with each other

Image: Getty Images

Breakup announcement

Image: Getty Images

Following their separation, both the stars went their different ways, with Jennifer marrying Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck tying the knot with Jennifer Garner

Moving on

Image: Getty Images

Rumours of Jennifer Lopez dating Ben Affleck began doing the rounds soon after the former's separation from Alex Rodriquez. On her 52nd birthday, she confirmed dating Affleck

Bennifer reunion

Image: Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stepped out on their first official red carpet as a “new” couple at the 78th Venice International Film Festival

First red carpet appearance

Image: Getty Images

 The couple stepped out to watch the Lakers Game together. Both Jennifer and Affleck sat courtside during the game as they were seen being all cute and mushy

Lakers Game

Image: Getty Images

During the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ben Affleck was seen beaming with tremendous joy as girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Icon Award

Ben Affleck applauds Jennifer Lopez

Image: Getty Images

After almost a year filled with a whirlwind of romance, on Saturday, April 9, Jennifer Lopez officially announced that the couple is engaged once again

Engaged again

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rihanna's best maternity looks

Click Here