Bennifer Wedding: Everything we know

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 18, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left everyone surprised as they tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas at midnight

Ceremony

JLo and Ben exchanged their wedding bands and read their vows to each other in an adorable ceremony and Lopez later flaunted the ring in an Instagram photo

Wedding Rings

Jennifer Lopez shared in her newsletter how she wore a white gown from an "old movie" for her big day whereas Ben wore a jacket from his closet

Wedding Gown

Jennifer Lopez revealed in her newsletter that Ben and she stood in line for a license with four other couples as they tied the knot in Las Vegas

Marriage Licence

Jennifer Lopez legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck and confirmed the same in her newsletter as she signed it off calling herself, "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Name Change

Jennifer Lopez described her wedding to Ben Affleck as the "best night" of their lives. The couple had gotten engaged earlier this year

Best Night

Jennifer Lopez spoke about being grateful for Ben and her ‘wonderful family’ and said, "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children."

Wonderful Family

True to Las Vegas wedding style, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also in a pink Cadillac convertible as they celebrated their union

Cadillac

After trying the knot with Affleck, JLo poured her feelings into her newsletter for fans and said, "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

Celebration of Love

The couple also had a small ceremony afterwards where Jennifer's mom, as well as Ben and her kids, were present

Friends and Family

