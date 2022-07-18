Heading 3
Bennifer Wedding: Everything we know
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 18, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left everyone surprised as they tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas at midnight
Ceremony
Image: Jennifer Lopez Instagram
JLo and Ben exchanged their wedding bands and read their vows to each other in an adorable ceremony and Lopez later flaunted the ring in an Instagram photo
Wedding Rings
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez shared in her newsletter how she wore a white gown from an "old movie" for her big day whereas Ben wore a jacket from his closet
Wedding Gown
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez revealed in her newsletter that Ben and she stood in line for a license with four other couples as they tied the knot in Las Vegas
Marriage Licence
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck and confirmed the same in her newsletter as she signed it off calling herself, "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."
Name Change
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez described her wedding to Ben Affleck as the "best night" of their lives. The couple had gotten engaged earlier this year
Best Night
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez spoke about being grateful for Ben and her ‘wonderful family’ and said, "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children."
Wonderful Family
Image: Getty Images
True to Las Vegas wedding style, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also in a pink Cadillac convertible as they celebrated their union
Cadillac
Image: Getty Images
After trying the knot with Affleck, JLo poured her feelings into her newsletter for fans and said, "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."
Celebration of Love
Image: Getty Images
The couple also had a small ceremony afterwards where Jennifer's mom, as well as Ben and her kids, were present
Friends and Family
