Bennifer's Georgia Wedding details
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
After their Las Vegas wedding, JLo and Ben got married again at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia
Venue
Image: Getty Images
Ben and Jennifer hosted a three-day celebration that consisted of a cocktail reception and the ceremony. Also, a brunch with the newlyweds was a part of the celebration
Celebration
Image: Getty Images
Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids were a part of the wedding and also walked down the aisle after the couple at the ceremony
Kids
Image: Getty Images
As for celebrity attendees at the ceremony, Affleck's best friend Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso, as well as Clerks director Kevin Smith were present
Guest List
Image: Getty Images
While Ben's three kids whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were present at the ceremony, his brother Casey Affleck missed the wedding
Ben's Family
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she wore a custom look by Ralph Lauren for the wedding consisting of a flowing train with ruffle detailing
Wedding Gown
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's lavish Georgia wedding was reportedly officiated by celebrity life coach and author Jay Shetty
Officiator
Image: Getty Images
All the attendees at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding were dressed in white and it looked like a gorgeous colour scheme to celebrate the happy moment
Theme
Image: Getty Images
The couple after they tied the knot, shared a sweet kiss as newlyweds while their children who also walked down the aisle with them looked on
Wedding Kiss
Image: Getty Images
The celebratory evening also consisted of a special fireworks display at the wedding as the couple had already blocked off the airspace with permits for the same
Fireworks
