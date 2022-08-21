Heading 3

Bennifer's Georgia Wedding details 

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

After their Las Vegas wedding, JLo and Ben got married again at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia

Venue

Image: Getty Images

Ben and Jennifer hosted a three-day celebration that consisted of a cocktail reception and the ceremony. Also, a brunch with the newlyweds was a part of the celebration

Celebration

Image: Getty Images

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids were a part of the wedding and also walked down the aisle after the couple at the ceremony

Kids

Image: Getty Images

As for celebrity attendees at the ceremony, Affleck's best friend Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso, as well as Clerks director Kevin Smith were present

Guest List

Image: Getty Images

While Ben's three kids whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were present at the ceremony, his brother Casey Affleck missed the wedding

Ben's Family

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she wore a custom look by Ralph Lauren for the wedding consisting of a flowing train with ruffle detailing

Wedding Gown

Image: Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's lavish Georgia wedding was reportedly officiated by celebrity life coach and author Jay Shetty

Officiator

Image: Getty Images

All the attendees at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding were dressed in white and it looked like a gorgeous colour scheme to celebrate the happy moment

Theme

Image: Getty Images

The couple after they tied the knot, shared a sweet kiss as newlyweds while their children who also walked down the aisle with them looked on

Wedding Kiss

Image: Getty Images

The celebratory evening also consisted of a special fireworks display at the wedding as the couple had already blocked off the airspace with permits for the same

Fireworks

