Best 10 K-pop Songs to Annoy Your Siblings With
This infectious hit will have your siblings grooving involuntarily, with its catchy beat and quirky dance moves
Image: YG Entertainment
Gangnam Style by PSY:
Its repetitive chorus and bubbly energy are bound to get stuck in your siblings' heads, driving them slightly mad but also making them smile
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
With its powerful beats and fierce attitude, this song will have your siblings singing along, even if they pretend not to like it
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Its catchy melody and cute lyrics will have your siblings humming along unconsciously, whether they want to or not
What Is Love? by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Its addictive chorus and upbeat rhythm will make your siblings unable to resist joining in, even if they claim to dislike K-pop
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
This earworm of a song with its repetitive hook will drive your siblings crazy, but they won't be able to stop themselves from singing along
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
The energetic vibe and powerful rap verses will have your siblings bouncing around the room, unable to resist the urge to dance
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Its catchy chorus and infectious melody will linger in your siblings' minds long after the song ends, much to their annoyance
Boy With Luv by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, this song will have your siblings tapping their feet and shaking their hips, whether they like it or not
Shake It by SISTAR:
Image: Starship Entertainment
Click Here
This iconic K-pop hit will have your siblings singing along in high-pitched voices, unable to resist its infectious charm
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment