Pujya Doss

MARCH 23, 2024

Entertainment

Best 10 K-pop Songs to Annoy Your Siblings With

This infectious hit will have your siblings grooving involuntarily, with its catchy beat and quirky dance moves

Image: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Its repetitive chorus and bubbly energy are bound to get stuck in your siblings' heads, driving them slightly mad but also making them smile

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

With its powerful beats and fierce attitude, this song will have your siblings singing along, even if they pretend not to like it

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Its catchy melody and cute lyrics will have your siblings humming along unconsciously, whether they want to or not

What Is Love? by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Its addictive chorus and upbeat rhythm will make your siblings unable to resist joining in, even if they claim to dislike K-pop

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

This earworm of a song with its repetitive hook will drive your siblings crazy, but they won't be able to stop themselves from singing along

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

The energetic vibe and powerful rap verses will have your siblings bouncing around the room, unable to resist the urge to dance

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Its catchy chorus and infectious melody will linger in your siblings' minds long after the song ends, much to their annoyance

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, this song will have your siblings tapping their feet and shaking their hips, whether they like it or not

Shake It by SISTAR: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

This iconic K-pop hit will have your siblings singing along in high-pitched voices, unable to resist its infectious charm

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

