Best 2023 K-drama sequels so far
Witness the ultimate counterattack by veteran homicide detective Kim Taek Rok as he returns to uncover the secret mastermind behind the blackmailer known as 'Friend'
Image credits- Disney+
Shadow Detective Season 2
The narrative unfolds as military desertion arrest squad members Jun Ho and Ho Yeol routinely encounter absurdities and the unyielding grip of reality
Image credits- Netflix
D.P. 2
Moon Dong Eun seeks revenge on her high school tormentors, while the sudden disappearance of Son Myeong Oh sparks a violent game of cat and mouse chase
Image credits- Netflix
The Glory Part 2
Ousted from the palace for royal conspiracy, ex-royal physician Yoo Se Poong's life takes a turn in the village of Gyesu, where he encounters Seo Eun Woo and Gye Ji Han, changing his fate
Image credits- tvN
Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist Season 2
A man, burdened by a dark secret, swears off marriage after tragedy. Meeting a woman with hopes of love after a previous marriage, they find solace and love during the Qing invasion hardships
Image credits- MBC
My Dearest Part 2
After revenge success, Rainbow Deluxe Taxi crew reunites with new member On Ha Jun, drawn by their shared passion for justice
Image credits- SBS
Taxi Driver 2
At Doldam Hospital, Dr. Kim Sa Bu and his team, committed to saving lives. Now, after three years, cutting-edge trauma center is ready to open, featuring the latest in medical technology
Dr.Romantic Season 3
Image credits- Disney+
Evil spirits from the afterlife descend upon Earth in pursuit of immortality. The narrative centers on a group of counters assigned to capture these evil entities
Image: ADOR
The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch
A decade later in Arth, the aftermath reveals Arthdal's success in suppressing the rebellion and the Agos achieving reunification under Eun Seom's leadership after 200 years
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun
Image credits- tvN
A young woman with superhuman strength returns to her birth family in Korea, only to find herself caught up in a criminal case that may put her strength to the test
Image credits- JTBC
Strong Girl Nam Soon