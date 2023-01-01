Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

 October 19, 2023

Entertainment

Best 2023 K-drama sequels so far

Witness the ultimate counterattack by veteran homicide detective Kim Taek Rok as he returns to uncover the secret mastermind behind the blackmailer known as 'Friend'

Image credits- Disney+

Shadow Detective Season 2

The narrative unfolds as military desertion arrest squad members Jun Ho and Ho Yeol routinely encounter absurdities and the unyielding grip of reality

Image credits- Netflix

D.P. 2

Moon Dong Eun seeks revenge on her high school tormentors, while the sudden disappearance of Son Myeong Oh sparks a violent game of cat and mouse chase

Image credits- Netflix

The Glory Part 2

Ousted from the palace for royal conspiracy, ex-royal physician Yoo Se Poong's life takes a turn in the village of Gyesu, where he encounters Seo Eun Woo and Gye Ji Han, changing his fate

Image credits- tvN

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist Season 2

A man, burdened by a dark secret, swears off marriage after tragedy. Meeting a woman with hopes of love after a previous marriage, they find solace and love during the Qing invasion hardships

Image credits- MBC

My Dearest Part 2

After revenge success, Rainbow Deluxe Taxi crew reunites with new member On Ha Jun, drawn by their shared passion for justice

Image credits- SBS

Taxi Driver 2

At Doldam Hospital, Dr. Kim Sa Bu and his team, committed to saving lives. Now, after three years, cutting-edge trauma center is ready to open, featuring the latest in medical technology

Dr.Romantic Season 3

Image credits- Disney+

Evil spirits from the afterlife descend upon Earth in pursuit of immortality. The narrative centers on a group of counters assigned to capture these evil entities

Image:  ADOR

The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch

A decade later in Arth, the aftermath reveals Arthdal's success in suppressing the rebellion and the Agos achieving reunification under Eun Seom's leadership after 200 years

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

Image credits- tvN

A young woman with superhuman strength returns to her birth family in Korea, only to find herself caught up in a criminal case that may put her strength to the test

Image credits- JTBC

Strong Girl Nam Soon

