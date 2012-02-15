Heading 3

april 18, 2024

Entertainment

Best 3rd gen K-pop leaders

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits - SM Entertainment

EXO’s Suho

Suho was introduced as the tenth member of EXO on February 15, 2012. The group made their debut in April 2012 with the extended play Mama, with him serving as their leader

Park Ji Hyo, known as Jihyo, holds the positions of leader and vocalist in the South Korean girl group TWICE, which was formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015

Image Credits - JYP Entertainment

TWICE’s Jihyo

Solar serves as the leader and vocalist of the girl group MAMAMOO, as well as its sub-unit MAMAMOO+

Image Credits - RBW Entertainment

MAMAMOO’s Solar

S.Coups holds the positions of leader of the Hip-Hop Team and overall leader of SEVENTEEN, in addition to being the main rapper

Image Credits - Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups 

Kim Namjoon, known professionally as RM, is a beloved South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He holds the position of leader in the immensely popular South Korean boy band BTS

Image Credits - BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ RM

Irene is best known as the leader of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet and its sub-unit Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi

Image Credits - SM Entertainment

Red Velvet’s Irene

Jay B is the leader of GOT7, a member of the boy band duo JJ Project and sub-unit Jus2, as well as being part of the R&B soul crew Offshore under the name Def

GOT7’s Jay B

Image Credits - JYP Entertainment

Taeyong is a South Korean rapper, singer, dancer, and songwriter, best known as a member and leader of the boy band NCT

Image Credits - SM Entertainment

NCT’s Taeyong

Kang Seung Yoon, also known as Seungyoon or Yoon, is the leader of the boy band WINNER. His rise to prominence came after finishing in fourth place on the reality television singing contest Superstar K2

WINNER’s Seungyoon

Image Credits - YG Entertainment 

Kim Min Ji, better known by her stage name JiU, is a member and the leader of the K-Pop girl group Dreamcatcher. She is also a former member of MINX

DREAMCATCHER’s JiU

Image credits - Dreamcatcher Company

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here