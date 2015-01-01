Best 3rd gen K-pop songs

One of the biggest boy bands, BTS, sparked a massive Hallyu wave with their immensely popular song Blood Sweat and Tears
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Blood Sweat and Tears- BTS
Love Shot became a massive hit due to its captivating sound and impressive choreography
Image credits- SM Entertainment
Love Shot- EXO
While WINNER consistently reached the top spot on music charts since their debut, Really Really significantly amplified their popularity
Image credits- YG Entertainment
Really Really- WINNER
TWICE's Cheer Up remains one of the most iconic girl group songs ever released. Its bright melody and energetic dance made it an uplifting song beloved by many
Cheer Up- TWICE
Image credits- JYP Entertainment
This song signifies the musical and group maturity of Red Velvet. With a more mature and sophisticated concept, it evokes a range of emotions in listeners
Psycho- Red Velvet
Image credits- SM Entertainment
Just Right- GOT7
Image credits- JYP Entertainment
Just Right brought them significant local and international recognition, becoming their highest-viewed music video to date. It is often regarded as their representative song
This 2015 track encapsulated their image as lovesick teens, portraying innocent puppy love with its lively rhythm that draws listeners in with each replay
Pretty U- SEVENTEEN
Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment
Lovesick Girls emits a more traditional YG Entertainment vibe with its powerful, chugging beats and cathartic energy. It blends dance music with a guitar-driven core, transitioning between poignant verses and a lively chorus
Lovesick Girls- BLACKPINK
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
Starry Night is an addictive Latin-inspired EDM track that showcases the group's artistic versatility and willingness to embrace new genres while maintaining their signature sound
Starry Night- MAMAMOO
Image Credits- RBW Entertainment
The catchy hooks, suave attitude, and undeniable charm of the song prove that the guys can deliver an impactful performance without needing to over-exert themselves every time
Love Killa- MONSTAX
Image Credits-Starship Entertainment
Simply an excellent song, suitable for various moods, with its addictive melody, chorus, and choreography. Undoubtedly, the song went viral due to its amazing sound