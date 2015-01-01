Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

FEBRUARY 04, 2024

Entertainment

Best 3rd gen K-pop songs

One of the biggest boy bands, BTS, sparked a massive Hallyu wave with their immensely popular song Blood Sweat and Tears

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Blood Sweat and Tears- BTS

Love Shot became a massive hit due to its captivating sound and impressive choreography

Image credits- SM Entertainment

Love Shot- EXO

While WINNER consistently reached the top spot on music charts since their debut, Really Really significantly amplified their popularity

Image credits- YG Entertainment

Really Really- WINNER

TWICE's Cheer Up remains one of the most iconic girl group songs ever released. Its bright melody and energetic dance made it an uplifting song beloved by many

Cheer Up- TWICE

Image credits- JYP Entertainment

This song signifies the musical and group maturity of Red Velvet. With a more mature and sophisticated concept, it evokes a range of emotions in listeners

Psycho- Red Velvet

Image credits- SM Entertainment

Just Right- GOT7

Image credits- JYP Entertainment

Just Right brought them significant local and international recognition, becoming their highest-viewed music video to date. It is often regarded as their representative song

This 2015 track encapsulated their image as lovesick teens, portraying innocent puppy love with its lively rhythm that draws listeners in with each replay

Pretty U- SEVENTEEN

Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment 

Lovesick Girls emits a more traditional YG Entertainment vibe with its powerful, chugging beats and cathartic energy. It blends dance music with a guitar-driven core, transitioning between poignant verses and a lively chorus

Lovesick Girls- BLACKPINK

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Starry Night is an addictive Latin-inspired EDM track that showcases the group's artistic versatility and willingness to embrace new genres while maintaining their signature sound

Starry Night- MAMAMOO

Image Credits- RBW Entertainment

The catchy hooks, suave attitude, and undeniable charm of the song prove that the guys can deliver an impactful performance without needing to over-exert themselves every time

Love Killa- MONSTAX

Image Credits-Starship Entertainment

Simply an excellent song, suitable for various moods, with its addictive melody, chorus, and choreography. Undoubtedly, the song went viral due to its amazing sound

Perfect Night-  LE SSERAFIM

Image Credits-Source Music

