Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

FEBRUARY 04, 2024

Entertainment

Best 4th gen K-pop songs

This powerful and addictive track is already establishing them as one of the standout groups of the fourth-generation

Image Credits- HYBE

Drunk-Dazed- ENHYPEN

The iconic shoulder hook step from this song went viral among K-Pop fans, and rightfully so, as the track itself carries a uniquely edgy vibe, showcasing ITZY's undeniable talent

Image Credits-JYP Entertainment

Wannabe- ITZY

This track is an absolute bop, highly addictive, and showcases TXT's incredible vocal prowess

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

LO$ER=LO♡ER - TXT

This rookie girl group made a remarkable debut, setting the stage for their avatar concept with a hard-hitting electronic beat that left a lasting impression

Black Mamba- Aespa

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

This atmospheric song is uniquely addictive, serving as a true testament to the group's versatility

HWAA- (G)I-DLE

Image Credits- Cube Entertainment

ELEVEN- IVE

Image Credits- Starship Entertainment

While ELEVEN may seem simple initially, its pre-chorus undoubtedly stands out. The entire production has crafted a masterpiece, leaving everyone singing along and hooked on its choreography

It's evident that B-side tracks from fourth-generation groups are consistently going viral, and Darari is definitely part of that. The song is incredibly heart-fluttering, and TREASURE's sweet vocals add an extra layer of allure

Darari- TREASURE

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Truly the anthem of K-pop's fourth generation, it's packed with iconic moments, like Changbin and Han's rap verses from the get-go and Felix's memorable "Cookin' like a chef, I'm a five-star Michelin" line

God’s Menu- Stray Kids

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Hype Boy is a song reminiscent of young love, akin to a daydream. And not to mention how the song’s iconic step went viral with many fans and idols re-creating it

Hype Boy- NewJeans

Image credits- ADOR 

From its iconic opening to its captivating chorus, every aspect of this song exudes pure perfection making ATEEZ a force to be reckoned with

Answer- ATEEZ

Image Credits- KQ Entertainment 

Simply an excellent song, suitable for various moods, with its addictive melody, chorus, and choreography. Undoubtedly, the song went viral due to its amazing sound

Perfect Night-  LE SSERAFIM

Image Credits-Source Music

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here