Best 4th gen K-pop songs

This powerful and addictive track is already establishing them as one of the standout groups of the fourth-generation
Image Credits- HYBE
Drunk-Dazed- ENHYPEN
The iconic shoulder hook step from this song went viral among K-Pop fans, and rightfully so, as the track itself carries a uniquely edgy vibe, showcasing ITZY's undeniable talent
Image Credits-JYP Entertainment
Wannabe- ITZY
This track is an absolute bop, highly addictive, and showcases TXT's incredible vocal prowess
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
LO$ER=LO♡ER - TXT
This rookie girl group made a remarkable debut, setting the stage for their avatar concept with a hard-hitting electronic beat that left a lasting impression
Black Mamba- Aespa
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
This atmospheric song is uniquely addictive, serving as a true testament to the group's versatility
HWAA- (G)I-DLE
Image Credits- Cube Entertainment
ELEVEN- IVE
Image Credits- Starship Entertainment
While ELEVEN may seem simple initially, its pre-chorus undoubtedly stands out. The entire production has crafted a masterpiece, leaving everyone singing along and hooked on its choreography
It's evident that B-side tracks from fourth-generation groups are consistently going viral, and Darari is definitely part of that. The song is incredibly heart-fluttering, and TREASURE's sweet vocals add an extra layer of allure
Darari- TREASURE
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
Truly the anthem of K-pop's fourth generation, it's packed with iconic moments, like Changbin and Han's rap verses from the get-go and Felix's memorable "Cookin' like a chef, I'm a five-star Michelin" line
God’s Menu- Stray Kids
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
Hype Boy is a song reminiscent of young love, akin to a daydream. And not to mention how the song’s iconic step went viral with many fans and idols re-creating it
Hype Boy- NewJeans
Image credits- ADOR
From its iconic opening to its captivating chorus, every aspect of this song exudes pure perfection making ATEEZ a force to be reckoned with
Answer- ATEEZ
Image Credits- KQ Entertainment
Simply an excellent song, suitable for various moods, with its addictive melody, chorus, and choreography. Undoubtedly, the song went viral due to its amazing sound