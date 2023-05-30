Best 5th Gen K-pop groups

BOYNEXTDOOR, a six-member boy group, made their debut with the single album Who! on May 30, 2023. Their mission is to connect with listeners through music that is both relatable and sincere
ZEROBASEONE, a nine-member boy group formed through Mnet's competition show Boys Planet, debuted with EP, Youth in the Shade, on July 10, 2023. With an expected active duration of 2.5 years, the group promises fans an exhilarating journey
Image Credits- WAKEONE
ZEROBASEONE
xikers, a group comprising ten members, made their debut on March 30, 2023, with the release of their extended play House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing
Image Credits- KQ Entertainment
xikers
YG Entertainment's first girl group since BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, debuted in November 2023, captivating fans with their electrifying energy and debut single Batter Up
Image credits- YG Entertainment
BABYMONSTER
The seven-member boy group (Seunghan on hiatus), RIIZE, made their debut in September 2023. Their name is a fusion of "rise," representing their growth, and "realize," signifying their collective effort in pursuing their dreams
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
RIIZE
This four-member girl group includes Natty, a former soloist and reality show contestant, Belle, a former composer, and Julie, an experienced trainee. They made their debut on July 5, 2023
Image Credits- S2 Entertainment
KISS OF LIFE
Born out of the reality survivor show The Debut: Dream Academy, KATSEYE is a global girl group consisting of six members hailing from various countries
KATSEYE
Image Credits- HYBE
The Wind, a six-member boy group, made their debut in May 2023 with the single ISLAND. Their MV exuded a breezy and youthful vibe, complemented by the members' striking visuals and captivating vocals
Image Credits- WithUs Entertainment
The Wind
Evnne is a South Korean boy band formed by Jellyfish Entertainment in 2023. The group comprises seven members
EVNNE
Image Credits-Jellyfish Entertainment
X:IN is a five-member multinational girl group under Escrow Entertainment. They officially debuted on April 11, 2023, with their single Keeping the Fire