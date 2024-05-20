Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

may 20, 2024

Best 90s Sitcoms to Watch

Friends became a cultural phenomenon with its witty humour and iconic characters, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Chandler and Joey

 Friends

Image: imdb

Known as "a show about nothing," Seinfeld set the standard for sitcoms with its witty observations on everyday life

Seinfeld

Image: imdb

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mixed humour and heartfelt moments, introducing us to the Banks family and a young Will Smith

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Image: imdb

Full House charmed audiences with its wholesome family dynamics and memorable catchphrases like "You got it, dude!"

 Full House

Image: imdb

A spin-off of Cheers, Frasier followed the sophisticated humour and personal mishaps of Dr. Frasier Crane

 Frasier

Image: imdb

Boy Meets World captured the coming-of-age experiences of Cory Matthews and his friends, becoming a beloved teen sitcom

 Boy Meets World

Image: imdb

The Simpsons revolutionized animated sitcoms with its satirical take on a suburban family and their adventures

The Simpsons

Image: imdb

Set in the 70s, this sitcom offered hilarious insights into teenage life through the eyes of Eric Forman and his friends

Image: imdb

 That '70s Show

Married... with Children pushed boundaries with its irreverent humour, centring on the dysfunctional Bundy family

Image: imdb

 Married... with Children

This sitcom showcased the humorous trials and tribulations of sportswriter Ray Barone and his quirky family

 Everybody Loves Raymond

Image: imdb

