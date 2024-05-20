Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
may 20, 2024
Best 90s Sitcoms to Watch
Friends became a cultural phenomenon with its witty humour and iconic characters, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Chandler and Joey
Friends
Image: imdb
Known as "a show about nothing," Seinfeld set the standard for sitcoms with its witty observations on everyday life
Seinfeld
Image: imdb
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mixed humour and heartfelt moments, introducing us to the Banks family and a young Will Smith
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Image: imdb
Full House charmed audiences with its wholesome family dynamics and memorable catchphrases like "You got it, dude!"
Full House
Image: imdb
A spin-off of Cheers, Frasier followed the sophisticated humour and personal mishaps of Dr. Frasier Crane
Frasier
Image: imdb
Boy Meets World captured the coming-of-age experiences of Cory Matthews and his friends, becoming a beloved teen sitcom
Boy Meets World
Image: imdb
The Simpsons revolutionized animated sitcoms with its satirical take on a suburban family and their adventures
The Simpsons
Image: imdb
Set in the 70s, this sitcom offered hilarious insights into teenage life through the eyes of Eric Forman and his friends
Image: imdb
That '70s Show
Married... with Children pushed boundaries with its irreverent humour, centring on the dysfunctional Bundy family
Image: imdb
Married... with Children
This sitcom showcased the humorous trials and tribulations of sportswriter Ray Barone and his quirky family
Everybody Loves Raymond
Image: imdb
