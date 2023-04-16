APRIL 16, 2023
Best AI Movies & Series On Netflix
An anthology series that explores the dark consequences of modern technology and society's relationship with it
Black Mirror
Set in a futuristic world where human consciousness can be digitally stored and transferred to new bodies, a former soldier must solve a murder mystery to earn his freedom
Altered Carbon
A sci-fi thriller where a teenage girl is raised by a robot named "Mother" in a post-apocalyptic world, but their relationship is put to the test when a stranger arrives
I Am Mother
An anthology series of animated short films that feature a variety of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror stories, some of which involve AI
Love, Death & Robots
Tau
A sci-fi thriller where a woman is held captive by a sophisticated AI program that wants to use her as a test subject
An animated film where a young girl befriends a highly advanced robot, but their bond is put to the test when they uncover a dangerous plot
Next Gen
A superhero series where a dysfunctional family of superheroes must prevent the apocalypse, which involves an AI named "The Handler"
The Umbrella Academy
A film set in a world where the afterlife has been scientifically proven, and a scientist creates a machine to communicate with the dead
The Discovery
A romantic drama where a lonely man falls in love with an AI virtual assistant
Her
A classic sci-fi film set in a dystopian future where a cop must hunt down rogue replicants, which are advanced AI androids
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
