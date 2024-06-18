Heading 3
Best Anime Movies and Series for Students
A visually stunning film about two teenagers who mysteriously swap bodies and embark on a journey to meet each other
Your Name
Follow Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School as they train to become the next generation of heroes
My Hero Academia
A touching story about redemption and friendship as a former bully seeks forgiveness from the girl he once tormented
A Silent Voice
A gripping psychological thriller where high school student Light Yagami discovers a notebook that grants him the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in it
Death Note
A magical adventure where a young girl, Chihiro, must navigate a world of spirits to save her parents
Spirited Away
Humanity battles against monstrous Titans in this action-packed series with deep themes of freedom and survival
Attack on Titan
A beautifully emotional series about a piano prodigy who rediscovers his love for music with the help of a spirited violinist
Your Lie in April
The Elric brothers use alchemy to search for the Philosopher’s Stone in hopes of restoring their bodies after a failed experiment.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
A romantic fantasy film where a runaway boy meets a girl who can manipulate the weather
Weathering with You
Haikyu!!
Follow the journey of Shoyo Hinata and his volleyball team as they strive to become the best in Japan
