JUNE 18, 2024

Best Anime Movies and Series for Students


A visually stunning film about two teenagers who mysteriously swap bodies and embark on a journey to meet each other

 Your Name 

Image: IMDb

Follow Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School as they train to become the next generation of heroes

 My Hero Academia

Image: IMDb

A touching story about redemption and friendship as a former bully seeks forgiveness from the girl he once tormented

Image: IMDb

A Silent Voice 

A gripping psychological thriller where high school student Light Yagami discovers a notebook that grants him the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in it

 Death Note

Image: IMDb

A magical adventure where a young girl, Chihiro, must navigate a world of spirits to save her parents

Spirited Away

Image: IMDb

Humanity battles against monstrous Titans in this action-packed series with deep themes of freedom and survival

Attack on Titan 

Image: IMDb

A beautifully emotional series about a piano prodigy who rediscovers his love for music with the help of a spirited violinist

 Your Lie in April 

Image: IMDb

The Elric brothers use alchemy to search for the Philosopher’s Stone in hopes of restoring their bodies after a failed experiment.

 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image: IMDb

A romantic fantasy film where a runaway boy meets a girl who can manipulate the weather

 Weathering with You 

Image: IMDb

 Haikyu!!

Image: IMDb

Follow the journey of Shoyo Hinata and his volleyball team as they strive to become the best in Japan

