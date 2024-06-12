Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 12, 2024

Best Anime Series To Watch If You're A Beginner


Follow Izuku Midoriya as he trains to become the world's greatest hero in a world where almost everyone has superpowers called "Quirks”

 My Hero Academia

Humanity's battle for survival against giant humanoid Titans is filled with intense action and complex characters

 Attack on Titan

Join Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the strongest ninja and leader of his village, the Hokage

 Naruto

Two brothers use alchemy to search for the Philosopher’s Stone to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

A high school student finds a notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name in it, leading to a psychological cat-and-mouse game with the police

 Death Note

Saitama, a hero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch, searches for a worthy adversary while navigating a world of heroes and monsters

 One Punch Man

Tanjiro Kamado's quest to save his sister from a demon curse and avenge his family is beautifully animated and emotionally gripping

Demon Slayer

In a world of espionage, a spy, an assassin, and a telepathic girl form an unlikely family for a mission, blending action, humor, and heartwarming moments

 Spy x Family

Players are trapped in a virtual reality MMORPG, and the only way to escape is by beating the game, with real-life stakes on the line

 Sword Art Online

A touching story of a piano prodigy who rediscovers his love for music through a free-spirited violinist, blending beautiful music with emotional storytelling

 Your Lie in April

