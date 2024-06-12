Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 12, 2024
Best Anime Series To Watch If You're A Beginner
Follow Izuku Midoriya as he trains to become the world's greatest hero in a world where almost everyone has superpowers called "Quirks”
My Hero Academia
Image: Imdb
Image: Imdb
Humanity's battle for survival against giant humanoid Titans is filled with intense action and complex characters
Attack on Titan
Join Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the strongest ninja and leader of his village, the Hokage
Image: Imdb
Naruto
Two brothers use alchemy to search for the Philosopher’s Stone to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment
Image: Imdb
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
A high school student finds a notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name in it, leading to a psychological cat-and-mouse game with the police
Image: Imdb
Death Note
Saitama, a hero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch, searches for a worthy adversary while navigating a world of heroes and monsters
Image: Imdb
One Punch Man
Tanjiro Kamado's quest to save his sister from a demon curse and avenge his family is beautifully animated and emotionally gripping
Demon Slayer
Image: Imdb
In a world of espionage, a spy, an assassin, and a telepathic girl form an unlikely family for a mission, blending action, humor, and heartwarming moments
Spy x Family
Image: Imdb
Players are trapped in a virtual reality MMORPG, and the only way to escape is by beating the game, with real-life stakes on the line
Sword Art Online
Image: Imdb
A touching story of a piano prodigy who rediscovers his love for music through a free-spirited violinist, blending beautiful music with emotional storytelling
Your Lie in April
Image: Imdb
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here