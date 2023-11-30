Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

November 30, 2023

Best Ayushmann Khurrana Songs

Ayushmann's debut song is still a fan favorite. Paani Da Rang is a soulful and poetic melody that perfectly complements the theme of love in the film

Paani Da Rang 

This peppy track highlights Ayushmann's singing and acting skills, adding a fun and youthful vibe to the film

Saddi Galli

Ayushmann's single Mitti Di Khushboo is a sentimental song that touches the heart with its nostalgic lyrics and evocative music video

Mitti Di Khushboo

Ayushmann's soothing voice shines in this romantic single, creating an intimate connection with the listeners

Yahin Hoon Main

Nazm Nazm is a soul-stirring ballad that encapsulates the emotions of love and longing, showcasing Ayushmann's versatility

Nazm Nazm

A Punjabi romantic song that beautifully combines Ayushmann's melodious vocals with heartwarming lyrics

Chan Kitthan

Dil-e-Nadaan, is a soulful rendition of Mirza Ghalib's poetry, showcasing Ayushmann's vocal prowess in bringing out the depth and emotion of the verses, creating a melancholic and captivating musical experience

Dil-E-Nadaan

O Heeriye is a beautiful love song that allows Ayushmann's voice to shine and delivers a sense of warmth and affection

O Heeriye

 Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

A romantic ballad that expresses the idea that the one you love is perfect just the way they are, capturing the essence of unconditional love

Haareya is a soulful and heartfelt song that beautifully captures the essence of longing and unrequited love

Haareya

