Best Ayushmann Khurrana Songs

Ayushmann's debut song is still a fan favorite. Paani Da Rang is a soulful and poetic melody that perfectly complements the theme of love in the film
Paani Da Rang
Image: Imdb
This peppy track highlights Ayushmann's singing and acting skills, adding a fun and youthful vibe to the film
Videos: YouTube
Saddi Galli
Ayushmann's single Mitti Di Khushboo is a sentimental song that touches the heart with its nostalgic lyrics and evocative music video
Mitti Di Khushboo
Videos: YouTube
Ayushmann's soothing voice shines in this romantic single, creating an intimate connection with the listeners
Yahin Hoon Main
Image: Imdb
Nazm Nazm is a soul-stirring ballad that encapsulates the emotions of love and longing, showcasing Ayushmann's versatility
Nazm Nazm
Image: Imdb
A Punjabi romantic song that beautifully combines Ayushmann's melodious vocals with heartwarming lyrics
Chan Kitthan
Image: Imdb
Dil-e-Nadaan, is a soulful rendition of Mirza Ghalib's poetry, showcasing Ayushmann's vocal prowess in bringing out the depth and emotion of the verses, creating a melancholic and captivating musical experience
Dil-E-Nadaan
Image: Imdb
O Heeriye is a beautiful love song that allows Ayushmann's voice to shine and delivers a sense of warmth and affection
O Heeriye
Videos: YouTube
Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho
Image: Imdb
A romantic ballad that expresses the idea that the one you love is perfect just the way they are, capturing the essence of unconditional love
Haareya is a soulful and heartfelt song that beautifully captures the essence of longing and unrequited love