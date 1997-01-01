Best Back-to-School K-Dramas
Sanjukta Choudhury
Follows the lives of high school students facing various struggles, focusing on a girl wrongly accused of being a troublemaker and her quest to clear her name
Image credit: KBS 2TV
School 2017
A romantic comedy about a high school girl who uses makeup to transform her appearance and gain popularity, exploring themes of beauty, self-esteem, and true love
Image credit: tvN
True Beauty
A unique tale where a high school girl discovers she is a character in a comic book and tries to change her fate, filled with romance and fantasy elements
Extraordinary You
Image credit: MBC
Inspired by the life of an Olympic weightlifter, this drama beautifully captures the dreams, love, and challenges of a group of sports university students
Image credit: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
A heartwarming drama about a group of high school students who form a band, blending music, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams
Twinkling Watermelon
Image credit: tvN
This nostalgic drama takes you back to the late '90s, exploring the lives of high school friends as they grow up and face the realities of adulthood
Reply 1997
Image credit: tvN
A musical journey about a group of students at Kirin High School of Art who aspire to become K-pop idols, filled with passion, friendship, and love
Dream High
Image credit: KBS 2TV
Follow the story of Geum Jan-di, a poor girl who receives a scholarship to attend an elite high school and gets entangled with the rich and powerful F4 boys
Boys Over Flowers
Image credit: KBS
Set in a high school cheerleading squad, this drama highlights the dynamics of teamwork, friendship, and personal growth among the students
Cheer Up!
Image credit: SBS
Click Here
A gritty drama about a quiet, studious high school student who uses his intelligence and strategic thinking to confront bullies, shedding light on the harsh realities of school violence
Weak Hero Class 1
Image credit: Wavve