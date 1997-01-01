Heading 3

june 21, 2024

Entertainment

Best Back-to-School K-Dramas

Sanjukta Choudhury

Follows the lives of high school students facing various struggles, focusing on a girl wrongly accused of being a troublemaker and her quest to clear her name

Image credit: KBS 2TV

School 2017

A romantic comedy about a high school girl who uses makeup to transform her appearance and gain popularity, exploring themes of beauty, self-esteem, and true love

Image credit: tvN

True Beauty

A unique tale where a high school girl discovers she is a character in a comic book and tries to change her fate, filled with romance and fantasy elements

Extraordinary You

Image credit: MBC

Inspired by the life of an Olympic weightlifter, this drama beautifully captures the dreams, love, and challenges of a group of sports university students

Image credit: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

A heartwarming drama about a group of high school students who form a band, blending music, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams

Twinkling Watermelon

Image credit: tvN

This nostalgic drama takes you back to the late '90s, exploring the lives of high school friends as they grow up and face the realities of adulthood

Reply 1997

Image credit: tvN

A musical journey about a group of students at Kirin High School of Art who aspire to become K-pop idols, filled with passion, friendship, and love

Dream High

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Follow the story of Geum Jan-di, a poor girl who receives a scholarship to attend an elite high school and gets entangled with the rich and powerful F4 boys

Boys Over Flowers

Image credit: KBS 

Set in a high school cheerleading squad, this drama highlights the dynamics of teamwork, friendship, and personal growth among the students

Cheer Up!

Image credit: SBS

A gritty drama about a quiet, studious high school student who uses his intelligence and strategic thinking to confront bullies, shedding light on the harsh realities of school violence

Weak Hero Class 1

Image credit: Wavve

