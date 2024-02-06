Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

February 06, 2024

Best Bollywood autobiographies to read

This book includes the veteran actor’s childhood, his education, his years-long cinematic and political career, and his two marriages

 Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow

Image: Saira Banu Instagram

It has the actor recounting his life from childhood to the beginning of his career in Bollywood. He has mentioned his marriage, too

Image: IMDb

Naseeruddin Shah: And Then One Day

From a career in filmmaking to emotional revelations about his life, Johar confirms several gossip and rumors in this book

Image: IMDb

Karan Johar: An Unsuitable Boy

Other than talking about his father, Raj Kapoor, he talks about his friendship and even dedicates a chapter to Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor: Khullam Khulla

Image: IMDb

From her views on Shammi Kapoor to her bitter encounter with Nargis, she has revealed some interesting facts about her personal and professional life

Vyjayanthimala: Bonding… A Memoir

Image: IMDb

The glamour girl and diva of the Bollywood industry takes you into her life and reveals beauty secrets and her definition of fashion. Bebo even becomes a relationship expert

Kareena Kapoor: The Style Diary of a Bollywood Diva

Image: IMDb

With details about his intriguing and compelling journey in films and behind-the-scene stories, it is an engaging book to read

Anupam Kher: Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly

Image: IMDb

Romancing with Life by Dev Anand

Image: IMDb

Dev Anand tells his remarkable life story, including his youth in Gurdaspur and Lahore, his years of struggle in Bombay, and his friendship with Guru Dutt

The book chronicles essential moments in her life that did not find their way into the public domain prior to its release

Priyanka Chopra: Unfinished

Image: IMDb

Satyajit Ray: Childhood Days

Image: IMDb

It displays Ray's lesser-known side, which is quite affectionate, tender, and humorous. It might seem different from the serious, introverted man the world knew

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here