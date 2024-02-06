Heading 3
Best Bollywood autobiographies to read
This book includes the veteran actor’s childhood, his education, his years-long cinematic and political career, and his two marriages
Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow
It has the actor recounting his life from childhood to the beginning of his career in Bollywood. He has mentioned his marriage, too
Naseeruddin Shah: And Then One Day
From a career in filmmaking to emotional revelations about his life, Johar confirms several gossip and rumors in this book
Karan Johar: An Unsuitable Boy
Other than talking about his father, Raj Kapoor, he talks about his friendship and even dedicates a chapter to Neetu Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor: Khullam Khulla
From her views on Shammi Kapoor to her bitter encounter with Nargis, she has revealed some interesting facts about her personal and professional life
Vyjayanthimala: Bonding… A Memoir
The glamour girl and diva of the Bollywood industry takes you into her life and reveals beauty secrets and her definition of fashion. Bebo even becomes a relationship expert
Kareena Kapoor: The Style Diary of a Bollywood Diva
With details about his intriguing and compelling journey in films and behind-the-scene stories, it is an engaging book to read
Anupam Kher: Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly
Romancing with Life by Dev Anand
Dev Anand tells his remarkable life story, including his youth in Gurdaspur and Lahore, his years of struggle in Bombay, and his friendship with Guru Dutt
The book chronicles essential moments in her life that did not find their way into the public domain prior to its release
Priyanka Chopra: Unfinished
Satyajit Ray: Childhood Days
It displays Ray's lesser-known side, which is quite affectionate, tender, and humorous. It might seem different from the serious, introverted man the world knew
