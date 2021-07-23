Best Bollywood biopic movies

Vidya Balan played the role of Reshma aka Silk Smitha in the 2011 blockbuster movie the dirty picture. The lead role was initially offered to Kangana Ranaut who turned it down, unable to see the potential of the movie
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Mary Kom is the inspiring story of the eponymous boxer's journey from the streets of Kangathei, Manipur, to her victory in the World Boxing Championship
Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story made us all fall in love with India’s captain cool and the soulful songs from the movie broke our replay button
The 2018 movie Soorma featuring Diljit Dosanjh is the story of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film started strong and had us rooting for the protagonist for the most part
Dangal starring Aamir Khan followed the story of the Phogat sisters and how they clinched victory after a tough battle
One of the best biopic titles can be awarded to sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in which Farhan Akhtar portrayed the strength and struggles of the Flying Sikh’s life
The biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal played by Parineeti Chopra impressed the masses to a great extent with her powerpack performance
Shraddha Kapoor essayed the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker in her biopic and has got into the skin of the character
Manjhi: The Mountain Man is the story of the widowed husband who carves a road through the mountains with sheer rage and out of love for his dead wife
In the film Neerja, Sonam Kapoor played the role of brave air hostess Neerja Bhanot who sacrificed herself protecting the lives of children and braved the terrorists single-handedly without succumbing to their demands