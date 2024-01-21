Best Bollywood-inspired date ideas

Embrace Bunny & Naina's spirit with a thrilling trek. End with a cozy campfire, echoing their adventurous bond
YJHD Trekking Date
Emulate Laila and Arjun's magical night walk. Find a tranquil spot, lie under the stars, and share dreams and stories
ZNMD Starlit Stroll
Emulate Adi and Tara's spontaneous spirit from 'OK Jaanu'. Plan a day filled with impromptu activities, from arcade games to a sunset by the beach. Embrace the thrill of the unexpected
OK Jaanu Adventure Day
Relive Kajol and SRK's vibrant mela moments from 'K3G'. Hit a local fair, enjoy rides, games, and share sweet treats. A date filled with fun and Bollywood nostalgia
K3G Mela Magic
Belt out romantic tunes, reliving Aashiqui 2's charm. A night of music and love, just for two
Aashiqui 2 Karaoke Night
Dive into Delhi's heart with Kush & Dimple. Landmarks, street food, and Lodhi Gardens strolls
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Delhi Date
Wander a new city, Geet and Aditya style. Let spontaneous discoveries lead your love adventure
Jab We Met City Exploration
Embrace the playful spirit of Kabir and Farah. Plan a cycle date, explore the hidden gems of your city, and cap it off with a charming outdoor lunch
Dil Dhadakne Do Cycle-Lunch Date
Wake Up Sid Monsoon Magic
Soak in Mumbai's monsoon-like Sid & Aisha. Marine Drive walks, chai, and bhajiyas - simple, yet romantic
Imagine being on a boat with your partner, surrounded by the calmness of the lake. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share a similar moment in the film Dhadak that gave us the idea for this perfect date