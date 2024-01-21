Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

January 21, 2024

Best Bollywood-inspired date ideas

Embrace Bunny & Naina's spirit with a thrilling trek. End with a cozy campfire, echoing their adventurous bond

YJHD Trekking Date

Image: IMDb

Emulate Laila and Arjun's magical night walk. Find a tranquil spot, lie under the stars, and share dreams and stories

Image: IMDb

ZNMD Starlit Stroll

Emulate Adi and Tara's spontaneous spirit from 'OK Jaanu'. Plan a day filled with impromptu activities, from arcade games to a sunset by the beach. Embrace the thrill of the unexpected

OK Jaanu Adventure Day

Image: IMDb

Relive Kajol and SRK's vibrant mela moments from 'K3G'. Hit a local fair, enjoy rides, games, and share sweet treats. A date filled with fun and Bollywood nostalgia

K3G Mela Magic

Image: IMDb

Belt out romantic tunes, reliving Aashiqui 2's charm. A night of music and love, just for two

Aashiqui 2 Karaoke Night

Image: IMDb

Dive into Delhi's heart with Kush & Dimple. Landmarks, street food, and Lodhi Gardens strolls

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Delhi Date

Image: IMDb

Wander a new city, Geet and Aditya style. Let spontaneous discoveries lead your love adventure

Jab We Met City Exploration

Image: IMDb

Embrace the playful spirit of Kabir and Farah. Plan a cycle date, explore the hidden gems of your city, and cap it off with a charming outdoor lunch

Dil Dhadakne Do Cycle-Lunch Date

Image: IMDb

Wake Up Sid Monsoon Magic

Image: IMDb

Soak in Mumbai's monsoon-like Sid & Aisha. Marine Drive walks, chai, and bhajiyas - simple, yet romantic

Imagine being on a boat with your partner, surrounded by the calmness of the lake. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share a similar moment in the film Dhadak that gave us the idea for this perfect date

Dhadak Boat Ride 

Image: IMDb

