Heading 3

 Aditi Singh

Entertainment 

JUNE 08, 2024

Best Bollywood Motivational Songs


This Lovewire track is an upbeat song to motivate you and make you feel refreshed

Zinda, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image source- Imdb

Image source- Imdb

This motivational track was sung by Daler Mehndi, composed by Pritam, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya

 Dangal Title Track, Dangal 

A soulful track that reminds you to never give up; sung by KK and Salim Merchant and written by Irfan Siddiqui

Image source- Imdb

 Aashayein, Iqbal

A song about dreams and their beauty, this upbeat track was sung by Hema Sardesai 

 Badal Pe Paon Hain, Chak De! India

Image source- Imdb

This motivational rendition was sung by Vishal Dadlani, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya; and features Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar

 Brothers Anthem, Brothers

Image source- Imdb

A perfect rap to capture the emotions of aspiring youngsters, sung by Ranveer Singh with backing vocals from Divine

Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy

Image source- Imdb

Sung beautifully by the very talented Kailash Kher and written by Vishal Dadlani

 Allah Ke Bande, Waisa Bhi Hota Hai-II

Image source- Imdb

A beautiful Salim Sulaiman motivational track with meaningful lyrics is featured in the film Dor

 Yeh Honsla, Dor

Image source- Imdb

A song about determination and grit, sung by Vishal Dadlani and composed by Shashi Suman 

Ziddi Dil, Mary Kom

Image source- Imdb

 Sultan Title Track, Sultan

An upbeat motivational track, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shadab Faridi; written by Irshad Kamil, and composed by Vishal Shekhar 

Image source- Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here