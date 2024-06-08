Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
JUNE 08, 2024
Best Bollywood Motivational Songs
This Lovewire track is an upbeat song to motivate you and make you feel refreshed
Zinda, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
This motivational track was sung by Daler Mehndi, composed by Pritam, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya
Dangal Title Track, Dangal
A soulful track that reminds you to never give up; sung by KK and Salim Merchant and written by Irfan Siddiqui
Aashayein, Iqbal
A song about dreams and their beauty, this upbeat track was sung by Hema Sardesai
Badal Pe Paon Hain, Chak De! India
This motivational rendition was sung by Vishal Dadlani, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya; and features Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar
Brothers Anthem, Brothers
A perfect rap to capture the emotions of aspiring youngsters, sung by Ranveer Singh with backing vocals from Divine
Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy
Sung beautifully by the very talented Kailash Kher and written by Vishal Dadlani
Allah Ke Bande, Waisa Bhi Hota Hai-II
A beautiful Salim Sulaiman motivational track with meaningful lyrics is featured in the film Dor
Yeh Honsla, Dor
A song about determination and grit, sung by Vishal Dadlani and composed by Shashi Suman
Ziddi Dil, Mary Kom
Sultan Title Track, Sultan
An upbeat motivational track, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shadab Faridi; written by Irshad Kamil, and composed by Vishal Shekhar
