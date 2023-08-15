Heading 3

August 15, 2023

Best Bollywood patriotic songs 

Teri Mitti, in B Praak's voice, is one of those patriotic tracks that will bring tears to your eyes. The song is written by Manoj Muntashir and belongs to the film Kesari 

Teri mitti

Image: Pexels

Ae Watan has been sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan from the movie Raazi

Ae Watan

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Chak De song captures the emotion of victory and pride for the nation exceptionally. The song is from Chak De! India and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Marianne D'Cruz

Chak De

Image: Yash Raj films Instagram 

Challa is an upbeat track starring Vicky Kaushal. It is extremely energetic song which belongs to Uri: The Surgical strike 

Challa

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram 

Sandese Aate Hai song will always leave you teary-eyed. The patriotic track was a huge hit and is part of the film Border. Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam have lent their voices

Sandese Aate Hai

Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram

India Waale, from the album Happy New Year gained a lot of popularity. It was voiced by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, KK and Vishal Dadlani.

India walle

Image: Pexels 

Desh Mere song from the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India is sung by Arijit Singh 

Desh Mere

Image: Sharad Kelkar Instagram

This powerful and emotive song  was composed by AR Rahman and was released on India’s 50th Independence anniversary

Maa Tujhe Salam

Image: AR Rahman Instagram

Des Rangila Song from the Fanaa album featuring Kajol has been voiced by singer Mahalakshmi Iyer. 

Des Rangila

Image: Kajol Instagram 

The famous song Aye Watan Tere liye starring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah belongs to the film Karma. 

Aye Watan Tere liye

Image: Pexels 

