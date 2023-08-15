Heading 3
August 15, 2023
Best Bollywood patriotic songs
Teri Mitti, in B Praak's voice, is one of those patriotic tracks that will bring tears to your eyes. The song is written by Manoj Muntashir and belongs to the film Kesari
Teri mitti
Image: Pexels
Ae Watan has been sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan from the movie Raazi
Ae Watan
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Chak De song captures the emotion of victory and pride for the nation exceptionally. The song is from Chak De! India and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Marianne D'Cruz
Chak De
Image: Yash Raj films Instagram
Challa is an upbeat track starring Vicky Kaushal. It is extremely energetic song which belongs to Uri: The Surgical strike
Challa
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Sandese Aate Hai song will always leave you teary-eyed. The patriotic track was a huge hit and is part of the film Border. Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam have lent their voices
Sandese Aate Hai
Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram
India Waale, from the album Happy New Year gained a lot of popularity. It was voiced by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, KK and Vishal Dadlani.
India walle
Image: Pexels
Desh Mere song from the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India is sung by Arijit Singh
Desh Mere
Image: Sharad Kelkar Instagram
This powerful and emotive song was composed by AR Rahman and was released on India’s 50th Independence anniversary
Maa Tujhe Salam
Image: AR Rahman Instagram
Des Rangila Song from the Fanaa album featuring Kajol has been voiced by singer Mahalakshmi Iyer.
Des Rangila
Image: Kajol Instagram
The famous song Aye Watan Tere liye starring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah belongs to the film Karma.
Aye Watan Tere liye
Image: Pexels
