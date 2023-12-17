Heading 3

Best Bollywood Sequels

The perfect sequel of action-packed movie Dhoom, Dhoom 2 in which Hrithik Roshan plays a super cool thief and Amitabh Bachchan and Uday Chopra as cop, makes the movie even more exciting

Dhoom 2 

Hrithik Roshan in Krrish movie uses his amazing powers to fight against bad guys and save the day

Krrish 

In the movie Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana Ranaut plays two characters, bringing a funny and sweet story to life

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

The double the fun movie Golmaal Returns has the hilarious plot where everything gets mixed up, making it a perfect movie for a good laugh

Golmaal Returns 

The sequel of Rock On shows how friends face new challenges and keep the magic alive

Rock On 2  

The movie has an all-time comedy and heart touching story of Munna. It's about laughter, love, and important life lessons

Munnabhai M.B.B.S./ Lage Raho Munna Bhai 

This crazy family comedy movie Housefull 2 is about two families creating a lot of confusion and funny moments, making it a must-watch for comedy fans

 Housefull 2

The end of the epic tale with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion  has big battles and surprising secrets, bringing a spectacular end to the story

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion  

This movie is worth watching as Ajay Devgn portrays the role of tough cop in Singham Returns. He fights against corruption and crime with his awesome style and action

Singham Returns 

Double the fun with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. In this movie he plays twins with different personalities, creating a lot of entertaining moments in this sequel

Judwaa 2 

