Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 17, 2023
Best Bollywood Sequels
The perfect sequel of action-packed movie Dhoom, Dhoom 2 in which Hrithik Roshan plays a super cool thief and Amitabh Bachchan and Uday Chopra as cop, makes the movie even more exciting
Dhoom 2
Image: Imdb
Hrithik Roshan in Krrish movie uses his amazing powers to fight against bad guys and save the day
Image: Imdb
Krrish
In the movie Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana Ranaut plays two characters, bringing a funny and sweet story to life
Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Image: Imdb
The double the fun movie Golmaal Returns has the hilarious plot where everything gets mixed up, making it a perfect movie for a good laugh
Golmaal Returns
Image: Imdb
The sequel of Rock On shows how friends face new challenges and keep the magic alive
Rock On 2
Image: Imdb
The movie has an all-time comedy and heart touching story of Munna. It's about laughter, love, and important life lessons
Munnabhai M.B.B.S./ Lage Raho Munna Bhai
Image: Imdb
This crazy family comedy movie Housefull 2 is about two families creating a lot of confusion and funny moments, making it a must-watch for comedy fans
Housefull 2
Image: Imdb
The end of the epic tale with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has big battles and surprising secrets, bringing a spectacular end to the story
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Image: Imdb
This movie is worth watching as Ajay Devgn portrays the role of tough cop in Singham Returns. He fights against corruption and crime with his awesome style and action
Singham Returns
Image: Imdb
Double the fun with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. In this movie he plays twins with different personalities, creating a lot of entertaining moments in this sequel
Judwaa 2
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.