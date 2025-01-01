Best Bong Joon Ho films to watch

The struggling Kim family capitalizes on their son's job with the wealthy Park family, leading to all of them living parasitically under the same roof
Parasite
In a post-apocalyptic ice age, a small group of human survivors aboard a globe-trotting train struggles for control over the engine and the fate of humanity, led by Curtis
Snowpiercer
Amidst military rule in South Korea, two unreliable local detectives team up with a seasoned investigator from Seoul to unravel a string of mysterious murders
Memories of Murder
When a mother discovers that her mentally challenged son is accused of brutally murdering a young girl, she takes it upon herself to conduct an independent investigation to prove his innocence
Mother
A gentle giant and the girl who raised him find themselves entangled in the conflict between animal activism, corporate greed, and scientific ethics
Okja
After an unidentified monster emerges from the Han River in Seoul, claiming hundreds of lives and abducting Hyun Seo, her family discovers her captivity and makes a determined decision to rescue her
The Host
Tokyo!
An anthology comprising three tales: one of a man emerging from a sewer, another of a reclusive individual encountering a woman, and the third depicting a couple undergoing metamorphosis
Frustrated by incessant barking, an academic (Lee Sung Jae) declares war on the dogs in his apartment building
Barking Dogs Never Bite
A fishing boat crew is hired to smuggle illegal immigrants from China to Korea, but their journey takes a dangerous turn when they encounter severe weather conditions. Bong Joon Ho takes on a writing role in the film instead of directing
Sea Fog
In this film set to release in 2025, a disposable employee embarks on a human expedition to colonize the icy world of Niflheim. With each iteration, the employee's body is regenerated, preserving most of his memories despite previous deaths