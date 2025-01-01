Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 03, 2024

Entertainment

Best Bong Joon Ho films to watch

The struggling Kim family capitalizes on their son's job with the wealthy Park family, leading to all of them living parasitically under the same roof

Image Credits-CJ Entertainment

Parasite

In a post-apocalyptic ice age, a small group of human survivors aboard a globe-trotting train struggles for control over the engine and the fate of humanity, led by Curtis

Image Credits-CJ Entertainment

Snowpiercer

Amidst military rule in South Korea, two unreliable local detectives team up with a seasoned investigator from Seoul to unravel a string of mysterious murders

Image Credits-CJ Entertainment

Memories of Murder

When a mother discovers that her mentally challenged son is accused of brutally murdering a young girl, she takes it upon herself to conduct an independent investigation to prove his innocence

Mother

Image Credits-CJ Entertainment

A gentle giant and the girl who raised him find themselves entangled in the conflict between animal activism, corporate greed, and scientific ethics

Okja

Image Credits- Netflix

After an unidentified monster emerges from the Han River in Seoul, claiming hundreds of lives and abducting Hyun Seo, her family discovers her captivity and makes a determined decision to rescue her

The Host

Image Credits- Showbox

Tokyo!

Image Credits-Liberation Entertainment

An anthology comprising three tales: one of a man emerging from a sewer, another of a reclusive individual encountering a woman, and the third depicting a couple undergoing metamorphosis

Frustrated by incessant barking, an academic (Lee Sung Jae) declares war on the dogs in his apartment building

Barking Dogs Never Bite

Image Credits-Cinema service

A fishing boat crew is hired to smuggle illegal immigrants from China to Korea, but their journey takes a dangerous turn when they encounter severe weather conditions. Bong Joon Ho takes on a writing role in the film instead of directing

Sea Fog

Image Credits- Next Entertainment World

In this film set to release in 2025, a disposable employee embarks on a human expedition to colonize the icy world of Niflheim. With each iteration, the employee's body is regenerated, preserving most of his memories despite previous deaths

Mickey 17

Image Credits- Warner Bros. Pictures

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here