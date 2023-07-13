Heading 3

JULY 13, 2023

Best cat fights of Bigg Boss

In BB season 3, Kamaal Khan got furious amidst a conversation and threw a bottle at Rohit and he was later evicted due to violence

Kamaal Khan and Rohit Verma

Image: Kamaal and Rohit’s Instagram

Sambhavna and Payal would get into catfights very often and would have different opinions during nominations

Sambhavna Seth and Payal Rohatgi

Image: Sambhavna Seth’s Instagram

The most viral fight from season 5 is about kicking a dustbin and picking it up. The fight has been imitated by Janhvi Kapor and gained popularity

Pooja Mishra and Shonali

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’ Instagram

Shamita and Divya were seen in BB OTT season 1 and were always having heated arguments and ugly clashes

Shamita Shetty and Divya Aggarwal

Image: Shamita and Divya’s Instagram

In BB-6, Imam was a wild card entry who would often have ugly spats with Urvashi and would tell her to be aggressive and dominating 

Imam Siddique and Urvashi Dholakia

Image: Pinkvilla and Urvashi’s Instagram

Dolly and Shweta got into a verbal fight while discussing household chores and it was seen Dolly would always get into a fight with every house member

Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari 

Image: Dolly and Shweta’s Instagram

In Season 7, Kushal has a physical fight with VJ Andy and he was evicted from the show for a few days though he was called back into the BB house

Kushal Tandon and VJ Andy

Image: Kushal and Andy’s Instagram

In season 14, Rubina and Jasmin began as good friends but were eventually put in two different teams during a task which led to a split in their friendship and turned enemies

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik

Image: Jasmin and Rubina’s Instagram

In Season 13, Madhurima and Vishal had an ugly fight on calling each other ‘Behen Ji’ while Madhurima hit Vishal with a frying pan

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh

Image: Madhurima and Vishal’s Instagram

It is very difficult to not fight while being in BB house and Priyank and Hina were no exception to their fights were quite talked about

Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan

Image: Priyank and Hina’s Instagram

