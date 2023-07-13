Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 13, 2023
Best cat fights of Bigg Boss
In BB season 3, Kamaal Khan got furious amidst a conversation and threw a bottle at Rohit and he was later evicted due to violence
Kamaal Khan and Rohit Verma
Image: Kamaal and Rohit’s Instagram
Sambhavna and Payal would get into catfights very often and would have different opinions during nominations
Sambhavna Seth and Payal Rohatgi
Image: Sambhavna Seth’s Instagram
The most viral fight from season 5 is about kicking a dustbin and picking it up. The fight has been imitated by Janhvi Kapor and gained popularity
Pooja Mishra and Shonali
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’ Instagram
Shamita and Divya were seen in BB OTT season 1 and were always having heated arguments and ugly clashes
Shamita Shetty and Divya Aggarwal
Image: Shamita and Divya’s Instagram
In BB-6, Imam was a wild card entry who would often have ugly spats with Urvashi and would tell her to be aggressive and dominating
Imam Siddique and Urvashi Dholakia
Image: Pinkvilla and Urvashi’s Instagram
Dolly and Shweta got into a verbal fight while discussing household chores and it was seen Dolly would always get into a fight with every house member
Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari
Image: Dolly and Shweta’s Instagram
In Season 7, Kushal has a physical fight with VJ Andy and he was evicted from the show for a few days though he was called back into the BB house
Kushal Tandon and VJ Andy
Image: Kushal and Andy’s Instagram
In season 14, Rubina and Jasmin began as good friends but were eventually put in two different teams during a task which led to a split in their friendship and turned enemies
Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik
Image: Jasmin and Rubina’s Instagram
In Season 13, Madhurima and Vishal had an ugly fight on calling each other ‘Behen Ji’ while Madhurima hit Vishal with a frying pan
Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh
Image: Madhurima and Vishal’s Instagram
It is very difficult to not fight while being in BB house and Priyank and Hina were no exception to their fights were quite talked about
Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan
Image: Priyank and Hina’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.