Itisha Arya
May 21, 2022
Best celebrity cameos on TV shows
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama made an appearance on iCarly Obama agreed to do the show because her daughters were big fans. She also appeared on Parks and Recreation as herself
Britney Spears played a receptionist on How I Met Your Mother, who fell in love with Ted and ended up briefly engaged to Barney during a two-episode stint on the third season
Britney Spears
Kesha played Jane's rude neighbor in Jane The Virgin who kept blasting her music and having band practice late at night
Kesha
Serena Williams made a guest appearance on Law and Order: SVU. She played a basketball player who becomes an unwitting internet porn victim after taking her shirt off in a bar
Serena Williams
Paris Hilton played herself on an episode of Supernatural
Paris Hilton
Carrie Fisher played herself on an episode of The Big Bang Theory. Sheldon and James Earl Jones rang Fisher's doorbell and ran away before she emerged with a bat and yelled at them
Carrie Fisher
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be an action star, but he got dolled up for an episode of Hannah Montana
Dwayne Johnson
Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner met Mindy on The Mindy Project. Jenner was doing a book signing when Mindy pops at the front of the line to get Jenner to promote her fertility clinic
Kris Jenner
It's tough to forget Reese Witherspoon played Rachel's younger sister, Jill on Friends. We never learn what happened to Jill, but fans got a reunion between the two sisters on The Morning Show
Reese Witherspoon
Ed Sheeran found a way to perform on Game of Thrones with his cameo appearance. Sheeran played a Lannister soldier who sat around the fire and sang during the season seven premiere
Ed Sheeran
