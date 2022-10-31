Heading 3

Best celebrity
Halloween costumes

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner got into the Halloween spirit early this year and was seen taking on the role of the Wicked Witch as she dressed up in costume for a photo clicked by Hailey Bieber. 

Image: Doja Cat Instagram

Doja Cat

Doja Cat shared a selfie of herself as she donned a sexy nurse wardrobe on September 22 as she got into the spooky spirit early this season

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian stunned everyone last year as she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as True Romance characters for Halloween

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian

One of Kim Kardashian's best Halloween look with her family happened to be the one where she dressed up as Verified Carole Baskin in 2020

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian had nailed the Cruella DeVil and her Dalmatian look for 2019 Halloween and it's still among fan favourites

Image: Joe Jonas Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showed off their spooky spirit by donning The Addams Family character avatars and looked Halloween-ready

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Image: Kristen Bell Instagram

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell dressed up as Elsa twice in a row after her daughter demanded her be Elsa to match with her

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Halloween look of Martian Girl from Mars Attacks! was certainly a unique one and the model pulled it off extremely well

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's cute squirrel costume is one of the sweetest and also a rather hassle-free outfit that seems like the best choice

Image: Kerry Washington Instagram

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washinton decided to make Halloween all about her favourite show as she dressed up as Seong Gi-Hun from Squid Game last year

