Best celebrity
Halloween costumes
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner got into the Halloween spirit early this year and was seen taking on the role of the Wicked Witch as she dressed up in costume for a photo clicked by Hailey Bieber.
Image: Doja Cat Instagram
Doja Cat
Doja Cat shared a selfie of herself as she donned a sexy nurse wardrobe on September 22 as she got into the spooky spirit early this season
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian stunned everyone last year as she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as True Romance characters for Halloween
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian
One of Kim Kardashian's best Halloween look with her family happened to be the one where she dressed up as Verified Carole Baskin in 2020
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian had nailed the Cruella DeVil and her Dalmatian look for 2019 Halloween and it's still among fan favourites
Image: Joe Jonas Instagram
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showed off their spooky spirit by donning The Addams Family character avatars and looked Halloween-ready
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Image: Kristen Bell Instagram
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell dressed up as Elsa twice in a row after her daughter demanded her be Elsa to match with her
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Halloween look of Martian Girl from Mars Attacks! was certainly a unique one and the model pulled it off extremely well
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's cute squirrel costume is one of the sweetest and also a rather hassle-free outfit that seems like the best choice
Image: Kerry Washington Instagram
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washinton decided to make Halloween all about her favourite show as she dressed up as Seong Gi-Hun from Squid Game last year
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars who played Queen Elizabeth