Best chaebol K-drama characters 

He portrays Gu Won, the heir and head general manager of King Hotel
Image Credits-JTBC
Lee Junho in King the Land
He portrays a chaebol heir and CEO of a video game company who conceals his pain beneath a cheerful facade
Image Credits- JTBC
Park Hyung Sik in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
As the last heir of a chaebol chairman, raised in luxury in France, he copes with loneliness through shopping. Suddenly finding himself in Seoul with amnesia, his life takes an unexpected turn
Image Credits-MBC TV
Seo In Guk in Shopping King Louis
When discussing chaebol families, the iconic Boys Over Flowers certainly comes to mind. The leader of F4, Gu Jun Pyo, is poised to inherit South Korea's largest conglomerate, the Shinhwa Group
Lee Min Ho in Boys Over Flowers
Image Credits-KBS2
She plays Yoon Se Ri, a successful CEO and chaebol heiress with a troubled family background. She's her father's illegitimate child, leading to strained relations with her stepmother, facing resentment from her half-brothers and their wives
Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing On You
Image Credits-tvN
He serves as the vice-chairman of Yumyung Group. Despite his good looks and skills, his narcissism poses challenges in collaboration. He has also faced PTSD in his past
Park Seo Joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image Credits-tvN
Song Hye Kyo in Encounter
Image Credits- tvN
She portrays Cha Soo Hyun, the daughter of a prominent politician and a former daughter-in-law of a wealthy family
He plays Joong Won, the president of the Kingdom Group. Handsome but self-centered, he values money over relationships due to a past kidnapping trauma and struggles with dyslexia
So Ji Sub in Master’s Sun
Image Credits-SBS
He plays Kang Tae Moo, the CEO of Go Food, a subsidiary of his family's chaebol. A Harvard graduate, he's back in Korea after working abroad and is pressured into a blind date by his grandfather
Ahn Hyo Seop in Business Proposal
Image Credits- SBS
He portrays Kim Tan, the heir to Jeguk Group. Despite being the son of his father's mistress, he is officially recognized as the son of the second wife for legitimacy. While occasionally hot-headed and immature, Kim Tan is ultimately warm-hearted and sincere