MARCH 18, 2024

Best chaebol K-drama characters 

He portrays Gu Won, the heir and head general manager of King Hotel

Image Credits-JTBC

Lee Junho in King the Land

He portrays a chaebol heir and CEO of a video game company who conceals his pain beneath a cheerful facade

Image Credits- JTBC

Park Hyung Sik in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

As the last heir of a chaebol chairman, raised in luxury in France, he copes with loneliness through shopping. Suddenly finding himself in Seoul with amnesia, his life takes an unexpected turn

Image Credits-MBC TV

Seo In Guk in Shopping King Louis

When discussing chaebol families, the iconic Boys Over Flowers certainly comes to mind. The leader of F4, Gu Jun Pyo, is poised to inherit South Korea's largest conglomerate, the Shinhwa Group

Lee Min Ho in Boys Over Flowers

Image Credits-KBS2

She plays Yoon Se Ri, a successful CEO and chaebol heiress with a troubled family background. She's her father's illegitimate child, leading to strained relations with her stepmother, facing resentment from her half-brothers and their wives

Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing On You 

Image Credits-tvN

He serves as the vice-chairman of Yumyung Group. Despite his good looks and skills, his narcissism poses challenges in collaboration. He has also faced PTSD in his past

Park Seo Joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image Credits-tvN

Song Hye Kyo in Encounter

Image Credits- tvN

She portrays Cha Soo Hyun, the daughter of a prominent politician and a former daughter-in-law of a wealthy family

He plays Joong Won, the president of the Kingdom Group. Handsome but self-centered, he values money over relationships due to a past kidnapping trauma and struggles with dyslexia

So Ji Sub in Master’s Sun

Image Credits-SBS

He plays Kang Tae Moo, the CEO of Go Food, a subsidiary of his family's chaebol. A Harvard graduate, he's back in Korea after working abroad and is pressured into a blind date by his grandfather

Ahn Hyo Seop in Business Proposal

Image Credits- SBS

He portrays Kim Tan, the heir to Jeguk Group. Despite being the son of his father's mistress, he is officially recognized as the son of the second wife for legitimacy. While occasionally hot-headed and immature, Kim Tan is ultimately warm-hearted and sincere

Lee Min Ho in The Heirs

Image Credits- SBS

