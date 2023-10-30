Heading 3

OCTOBER 30, 2023

Best Chandler moments on Friends 

 the lovably sarcastic character from the hit TV show Friends, provided us with countless memorable moments throughout the series. From his witty one-liners to his unique dance moves, Chandler's antics have left a lasting impression on fans around the world

Chandler Muriel Bing

Image source: IMDb 

Chandler’s most epic dialogue of all times as a reply to Rachel’s problem- I’m not great at the advice…can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?

The One with the Tea Leaves (Season 8, Episode 17)

Video Courtesy: Warner Bros

It’s New Year’s Eve and Chandler really wants a midnight kiss and with no one willing to, Joey steps up to kiss him on the lips

The One with the Monkey (Season 1, Episode 10)

Image source: IMDb 

Chandler's heartfelt proposal to Monica in a candlelit room is one of the most romantic and emotional scenes of the series

The One with the Proposal (Season 6, Episode 25)

Image source: Instagram friends

Chandler might finally have a chance with the most beautiful girl from his school but eventually she tricks him and leaves him naked in a restaurant washroom 

The One after the Superbowl: Part 2 (Season 2, Episode 13)

Image source: IMDb 

The Time Chandler Got His Toe Cut Off during his visit at the Gellers while Monica tried to seduce him with a knife and ends up dropping it on his toe

The One with All the Thanksgivings (Season 5, Episode 8)

Image: IMDb 

The Gum Would Be Perfection Moment when Chandler gets stranded in an atm vestibule with a gorgeous model during a city wide power cut

The One with the Blackout (Season 1, Episode 7)

Image source: Friends's Instagram

To make amends with Joey, Chandler spends Thanksgiving inside a wooden crate, demonstrating his willingness to go to great lengths for his friends

The One with Chandler in a Box (Season 4, Episode 8)

Image: IMDb 

Chandler buys a ticket for Yemen in order to get rid of Janice, the address that he gives her for writing letters to him is a solid joke- 15, Yemen Road, Yemen

The One with All the Rugby (Season 4, Episode 15)

Image: IMDb 

Chandler races through the streets of NYC, stumbling across numerous obstacles, jumping and tumbling only to awkwardly say hi to Kathy

The One with Joey’s New Girlfriend (Season 4, Episode 5)

Video Courtesy: Friends YouTube

Where everyone is supposed to dress up as something and Monica gets a Velveteen Rabbit costume for Chandler and he says- No Bunny at All. Always No Bunny at All

The One with the Halloween Party (Season 8, Episode 6) 

Image source: Friends's Instagram

tarting with You Have to stop the Q-tip when there is Resistance to Joey’s tailor’s inappropriate behaviour towards Chandler is one of the hilarious episodes 

The One with Ross’s New Girlfriend (Season 2, Episode 1)

Video Courtesy: Friends YouTube

Chandler has to pee, but he is waiting for a call from a girl he likes 

The One with the Evil Orthodontist (Season 1, Episode 20)

Image: IMDb 

