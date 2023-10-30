Best Chandler moments on Friends 

the lovably sarcastic character from the hit TV show Friends, provided us with countless memorable moments throughout the series. From his witty one-liners to his unique dance moves, Chandler's antics have left a lasting impression on fans around the world
Chandler Muriel Bing
Image source: IMDb
Chandler’s most epic dialogue of all times as a reply to Rachel’s problem- I’m not great at the advice…can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?
The One with the Tea Leaves (Season 8, Episode 17)
Video Courtesy: Warner Bros
It’s New Year’s Eve and Chandler really wants a midnight kiss and with no one willing to, Joey steps up to kiss him on the lips
The One with the Monkey (Season 1, Episode 10)
Image source: IMDb
Chandler's heartfelt proposal to Monica in a candlelit room is one of the most romantic and emotional scenes of the series
The One with the Proposal (Season 6, Episode 25)
Image source: Instagram friends
Chandler might finally have a chance with the most beautiful girl from his school but eventually she tricks him and leaves him naked in a restaurant washroom
The One after the Superbowl: Part 2 (Season 2, Episode 13)
Image source: IMDb
The Time Chandler Got His Toe Cut Off during his visit at the Gellers while Monica tried to seduce him with a knife and ends up dropping it on his toe
The One with All the Thanksgivings (Season 5, Episode 8)
Image: IMDb
The Gum Would Be Perfection Moment when Chandler gets stranded in an atm vestibule with a gorgeous model during a city wide power cut
The One with the Blackout (Season 1, Episode 7)
Image source: Friends's Instagram
To make amends with Joey, Chandler spends Thanksgiving inside a wooden crate, demonstrating his willingness to go to great lengths for his friends
The One with Chandler in a Box (Season 4, Episode 8)
Image: IMDb
Chandler buys a ticket for Yemen in order to get rid of Janice, the address that he gives her for writing letters to him is a solid joke- 15, Yemen Road, Yemen
The One with All the Rugby (Season 4, Episode 15)
Image: IMDb
Chandler races through the streets of NYC, stumbling across numerous obstacles, jumping and tumbling only to awkwardly say hi to Kathy
The One with Joey’s New Girlfriend (Season 4, Episode 5)
Video Courtesy: Friends YouTube
Where everyone is supposed to dress up as something and Monica gets a Velveteen Rabbit costume for Chandler and he says- No Bunny at All. Always No Bunny at All
The One with the Halloween Party (Season 8, Episode 6)
Image source: Friends's Instagram
tarting with You Have to stop the Q-tip when there is Resistance to Joey’s tailor’s inappropriate behaviour towards Chandler is one of the hilarious episodes
The One with Ross’s New Girlfriend (Season 2, Episode 1)
Video Courtesy: Friends YouTube
Chandler has to pee, but he is waiting for a call from a girl he likes
The One with the Evil Orthodontist (Season 1, Episode 20)