Heading 3

Kankana Das

Entertainment

september 23, 2023

Best Cillian Murphy movies 

Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor who has had an amazing career graph. His role as Thomas Shelby in the series Peaky Blinders has helped him reach a new realm of fame due to his phenomenal performance

Cillian Murphy

Image: IMDB 

Cillian Murphy's best movie is the most recent box office hit, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. He plays the role of the historical figure, J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who eventually leads the Manhattan Project

Oppenheimer

Image: IMDB 

Dunkirk is a historical war thriller by Christopher Nolan. Murphy plays a minor but crucial role credited simply as Shivering Soldier

Image: IMDB 

Dunkirk

The sci-fi movie A Quiet Place Part II is helmed by John Krasinski and Murphy plays the role of Emmett who is a survivor of this world

A Quiet Place Part II

Image: IMDB 

28 Days Later

Image: IMDB 

Cillian Murphy plays the role of a bicycle courier named Jim in the movie 28 Days Later directed by Danny Boyle 

Inception

Image: IMDB 

This is a science-fiction thriller directed by Christopher Nolan and the movie follows the story of Dom Cobb and his group, planting an idea into the mind of Robert Fischer through Inception 

The Wind That Shakes the Barley

Image: IMDB 

The historical war drama film directed by Ken Loach and portrays Ireland during the early 1920s and the relationship between two brothers played by Cillian Murphy and Padraic Delaney

In Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, Murphy played the anti-hero's notorious enemy Scarecrow. His role as the secondary villain was significant

Batman Begins

Image: IMDB 

The thriller movie, Red Eye led by Wes Craven, follows the story of Lisa Reisbert where Murphy played a significant role of an assassin as Jackson Rippner

Red Eye 

Image: IMDB 

Crime-comedy movie, Intermission, directed by John Crowley. The movie features Cillian Murphy as John, a young man who undergoes a drastic change after being dumped by his girlfriend

Intermission

Image: IMDB 

