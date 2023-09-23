Heading 3
Kankana Das
Entertainment
september 23, 2023
Best Cillian Murphy movies
Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor who has had an amazing career graph. His role as Thomas Shelby in the series Peaky Blinders has helped him reach a new realm of fame due to his phenomenal performance
Cillian Murphy
Image: IMDB
Cillian Murphy's best movie is the most recent box office hit, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. He plays the role of the historical figure, J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who eventually leads the Manhattan Project
Oppenheimer
Image: IMDB
Dunkirk is a historical war thriller by Christopher Nolan. Murphy plays a minor but crucial role credited simply as Shivering Soldier
Image: IMDB
Dunkirk
The sci-fi movie A Quiet Place Part II is helmed by John Krasinski and Murphy plays the role of Emmett who is a survivor of this world
A Quiet Place Part II
Image: IMDB
28 Days Later
Image: IMDB
Cillian Murphy plays the role of a bicycle courier named Jim in the movie 28 Days Later directed by Danny Boyle
Inception
Image: IMDB
This is a science-fiction thriller directed by Christopher Nolan and the movie follows the story of Dom Cobb and his group, planting an idea into the mind of Robert Fischer through Inception
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Image: IMDB
The historical war drama film directed by Ken Loach and portrays Ireland during the early 1920s and the relationship between two brothers played by Cillian Murphy and Padraic Delaney
In Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, Murphy played the anti-hero's notorious enemy Scarecrow. His role as the secondary villain was significant
Batman Begins
Image: IMDB
The thriller movie, Red Eye led by Wes Craven, follows the story of Lisa Reisbert where Murphy played a significant role of an assassin as Jackson Rippner
Red Eye
Image: IMDB
Crime-comedy movie, Intermission, directed by John Crowley. The movie features Cillian Murphy as John, a young man who undergoes a drastic change after being dumped by his girlfriend
Intermission
Image: IMDB
