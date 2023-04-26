APRIL 26, 2023

Heading 3

 Best cities for food lovers

Mumbai street food needs no description. The vada pav, pav bhaji and zanzanit Misal pav are a must try

Mumbai

South cities have the most authentic food. Murukku is one of the famous dishes. Idli & Dosas are the best to taste here. To try seafood you can take a stroll by the beach

Chennai

The lip smacking lassi with more than 15 flavours is a must try here.The  chaats of benaras & the sweet mailaiyo cannot be missed

Benaras

The Aloo paratha with melting makhan & the sweetest lassi with hot jalebis is a must try for all foodies

Amritsar

Litti Chokha is a famous dish from Patna. it is Also known for its chaat & choora

Patna

The capital is famous for its street food like Chaat, Chhole Bhature and Butter Chicken

Delhi

From jalebi, fafda in breakfast to patra puri undhiyu in main course & various mouth watering food items,  Ahmedabad cannot be missed

Ahmedabad

The city is rich in heritage and has authentic food like dal bati, the royal thali & famous kachori

Jaipur

The authentic North Indian food should not be missed. The rajma chawal, paneer with gravy are the best

Manali

Hyderabadi Biryani is the best biryani in India. The karachi biscuits, uttapa & seekh kebabs are the favorites of a food lover

Hyderabad

