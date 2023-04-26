APRIL 26, 2023
Best cities for food lovers
Image- Pexels
Mumbai street food needs no description. The vada pav, pav bhaji and zanzanit Misal pav are a must try
Mumbai
Image- Pexels
South cities have the most authentic food. Murukku is one of the famous dishes. Idli & Dosas are the best to taste here. To try seafood you can take a stroll by the beach
Chennai
Image- Pexels
The lip smacking lassi with more than 15 flavours is a must try here.The chaats of benaras & the sweet mailaiyo cannot be missed
Benaras
Image- Pexels
The Aloo paratha with melting makhan & the sweetest lassi with hot jalebis is a must try for all foodies
Amritsar
Image- Pexels
Litti Chokha is a famous dish from Patna. it is Also known for its chaat & choora
Patna
Image- Pexels
The capital is famous for its street food like Chaat, Chhole Bhature and Butter Chicken
Delhi
Image- Pexels
From jalebi, fafda in breakfast to patra puri undhiyu in main course & various mouth watering food items, Ahmedabad cannot be missed
Ahmedabad
Image : Unsplash
The city is rich in heritage and has authentic food like dal bati, the royal thali & famous kachori
Jaipur
Image- Pexels
The authentic North Indian food should not be missed. The rajma chawal, paneer with gravy are the best
Manali
Image- Pexels
Hyderabadi Biryani is the best biryani in India. The karachi biscuits, uttapa & seekh kebabs are the favorites of a food lover
Hyderabad
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.