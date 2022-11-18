Heading 3

Best College Life
K-dramas

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Cha Eun Woo and Im Soo Hyang’s beauty-laced story begins in the heart of college life.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC 

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung fall in love with two different majors and too many butterflies.

Image: JTBC 

Five college-going housemates find themselves dealing with youth in their own ways.

Age of Youth

Image: MBC

An oldie but classic college love story starring CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa and Park Shin Hye.

Heartstrings

Image: tvN

Friendship and love all begin for these college students in one of the most loved shows ever.

Reply 1994

Image: Netflix

Living under one roof, these young guns experience various types of first love.

My First First Love

Image: KBS2 

Dear M

The mystery of a confession and a girl’s wandering heart unfold in this story.

A unique friendship develops between a freshman and his senior as they manoeuvre the technicalities of life.

At a Distance, Spring Is Green

Image: KBS2

Image: Watcha

Two boys find their hate towards each other slowly developing into love.

Semantic Error

Image: JTBC

A girl runs into a dilemma between choosing a boy who confuses her and a boy who she is familiar with.

Nevertheless

