Nov 18, 2022
Cha Eun Woo and Im Soo Hyang’s beauty-laced story begins in the heart of college life.
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung fall in love with two different majors and too many butterflies.
Five college-going housemates find themselves dealing with youth in their own ways.
Age of Youth
An oldie but classic college love story starring CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa and Park Shin Hye.
Heartstrings
Friendship and love all begin for these college students in one of the most loved shows ever.
Reply 1994
Living under one roof, these young guns experience various types of first love.
My First First Love
Dear M
The mystery of a confession and a girl’s wandering heart unfold in this story.
A unique friendship develops between a freshman and his senior as they manoeuvre the technicalities of life.
At a Distance, Spring Is Green
Two boys find their hate towards each other slowly developing into love.
Semantic Error
A girl runs into a dilemma between choosing a boy who confuses her and a boy who she is familiar with.
Nevertheless
