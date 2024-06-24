Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

JUNE 24, 2024

Best Comedy Movies on Netflix


Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star in this comedic whodunit about a couple caught up in a murder investigation on a European vacation. Light-hearted and entertaining

 Murder Mystery (2019)

Image: IMDb

Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore, who creates the iconic blaxploitation character Dolemite. A hilarious biopic with a heart

Image: IMDb

Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in this witty and stylish sequel. A cleverly crafted mystery with a stellar ensemble cast

Image: IMDb

 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Ben Stiller plays a man who endures a series of comedic mishaps while meeting his girlfriend's intimidating father, played by Robert De Niro. Hilarious and relatable

 Meet the Parents (2000)

Image: IMDb

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell play mismatched cops uncovering a massive financial fraud. Slapstick humor and witty banter

The Other Guys (2010)

Image: IMDb

Ali Wong and Randall Park star in this romantic comedy about childhood sweethearts who reconnect as adults. Warm, funny, and charming

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Image: IMDb

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey play strangers who agree to be each other's plus-ones for all the holidays to avoid family pressure. A fun and festive romantic comedy

 Holidate (2020)

Image: IMDb

Two overworked assistants scheme to set up their demanding bosses, only to find themselves falling for each other. Charming and funny with great chemistry

Set It Up (2018)

Image: IMDb

Starring Amy Poehler, this movie follows a group of longtime friends who go on a trip to Napa Valley for a birthday celebration, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments

Wine Country (2019)

Image: IMDb

 Bad Trip (2021)

Image: IMDb

Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish star in this hidden-camera comedy that blends pranks with a road trip narrative. Outrageous and hilarious

