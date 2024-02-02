Heading 3
Best crime documentaries to watch on OTT
It’s a documentary about the infamous double murder case of a young girl, Arushi Talwar and her househelp. Streaming on Hotstar
The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors
image: IMDB
It’s a docu-series about a self-proclaimed Godman, Swami Nithyananda. Streaming on Prime Video
image: IMDB
My Daughter Joined a Cult
It explores the white-color crimes in India and tells how influential people rose to fame with the help of crimes. Streaming on Discovery Plus
image: IMDB
Money Mafia
It’s based on the horrible story of a Delhi family whose entire three generations were found hanging in their apartment. Available on Netflix
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
image: IMDB
It is a docu-series about Bharat Kalicharan Yadav (Akku Yadav) who raped more than 40 women in Nagpur
Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom
image: IMDB
It’s about the Jolly Joseph Case where a family of six members were found dead after eating a cyanide-mixed curry. Available on Netflix
Curry & Cyanide
image: IMDB
This documentary is about the Delhi riots that killed approximately 53 people and left 500 injured on February 23, 2020. Streaming on Voot
Delhi riots-A tale of burn and blame
image: IMDB
The Prime Video documentary is based on the sudden disappearance and murder of Shakereh Khaleeli
Dancing on the Grave
image: IMDB
It is about one of the most dreaded bandits in modern India, Koose Munisamy Veerappan. Streaming on Netflix
The Hunt for Veerappan
image: IMDB
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
image: IMDB
It focuses on the serial killings that took place in Delhi and shook the entire city. Available on Netflix
