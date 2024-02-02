Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

february 2, 2024

Best crime documentaries to watch on OTT

It’s a documentary about the infamous double murder case of a young girl, Arushi Talwar and her househelp. Streaming on Hotstar

The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors

It’s a docu-series about a self-proclaimed Godman, Swami Nithyananda. Streaming on Prime Video 

My Daughter Joined a Cult

It explores the white-color crimes in India and tells how influential people rose to fame with the help of crimes. Streaming on Discovery Plus 

Money Mafia

It’s based on the horrible story of a Delhi family whose entire three generations were found hanging in their apartment. Available on Netflix 

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths 

It is a docu-series about Bharat Kalicharan Yadav (Akku Yadav) who raped more than 40 women in Nagpur

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

It’s about the Jolly Joseph Case where a family of six members were found dead after eating a cyanide-mixed curry. Available on Netflix 

Curry & Cyanide 

This documentary is about the Delhi riots that killed approximately 53 people and left 500 injured on February 23, 2020. Streaming on Voot 

Delhi riots-A tale of burn and blame 

The Prime Video documentary is based on the sudden disappearance and murder of Shakereh Khaleeli 

Dancing on the Grave

It is about one of the most dreaded bandits in modern India, Koose Munisamy Veerappan. Streaming on Netflix 

The Hunt for Veerappan

 Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

It focuses on the serial killings that took place in Delhi and shook the entire city. Available on Netflix 

