JULY 23, 2024

Best crime thriller movies of all time


An FBI trainee seeks the help of an imprisoned psychopathic serial killer to catch another serial killer

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Two detectives attempt to hunt down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his murder motive

Se7en (1995)

A cartoonist turned detective becomes obsessed with hunting down a serial killer who taunts authorities with cryptic messages after his killings

Zodiac (2007)

A detective and two cops struggle to hunt down a serial killer who brutally murders young women in a small province 

Memories of Murder (2003)

An undercover cop and a spy try to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in Boston

The Departed (2006)

After being imprisoned for 15 years without explanation, a man seeks revenge against his captor after his release

Oldboy (2003)

A gang of criminals plan a sophisticated and elaborate heist in three Las Vegas casinos

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

After his daughter and her friend are abducted, a father takes matters into his own hands to find them

Prisoners (2013)

A man becomes the prime suspect after his wife suddenly goes missing, as shocking secrets about their marriage are revealed

Gone Girl (2014)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

A hunter’s life turns upside down after he stumbles upon 2 million dollars in a desert, and is chased by a psychopathic killer who wants the money

