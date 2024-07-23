Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
JULY 23, 2024
Best crime thriller movies of all time
An FBI trainee seeks the help of an imprisoned psychopathic serial killer to catch another serial killer
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Image: IMDb
Two detectives attempt to hunt down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his murder motive
Image: IMDb
Se7en (1995)
A cartoonist turned detective becomes obsessed with hunting down a serial killer who taunts authorities with cryptic messages after his killings
Image: IMDb
Zodiac (2007)
A detective and two cops struggle to hunt down a serial killer who brutally murders young women in a small province
Memories of Murder (2003)
Image: IMDb
An undercover cop and a spy try to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in Boston
The Departed (2006)
Image: IMDb
After being imprisoned for 15 years without explanation, a man seeks revenge against his captor after his release
Oldboy (2003)
Image: IMDb
A gang of criminals plan a sophisticated and elaborate heist in three Las Vegas casinos
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Image: IMDb
After his daughter and her friend are abducted, a father takes matters into his own hands to find them
Prisoners (2013)
Image: IMDb
A man becomes the prime suspect after his wife suddenly goes missing, as shocking secrets about their marriage are revealed
Gone Girl (2014)
Image: IMDb
No Country for Old Men (2007)
Image: IMDb
A hunter’s life turns upside down after he stumbles upon 2 million dollars in a desert, and is chased by a psychopathic killer who wants the money
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.