June 25, 2021
Best of Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar
Kriti Sanon
The B-town leading lady is seen wrapped in white sheets wearing black boots on the bed
The artist captures Deepika Padukone posing for the camera in this monochrome picture
Deepika Padukone
Vidya Balan dons a V-neck floral outfit and is all smiles for the camera
Vidya Balan
Dabboo Ratnani clicks Tara Sutaria in an oversized white shirt and calf-length brown boots
Tara Sutaria
The diva of Bollywood stunned in a red dress and messy hairdo for the calendar photo
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Dabboo Ratnani captures Shraddha Kapoor sitting at the beach in a white dress and an oversized jacket
Shraddha Kapoor
Ananya Panday is seen in leather shorts, crop-top and a bomber jacket in this monochrome picture
Ananya Panday
Rakul Preet Singh dons shorts, a crop-top along with brown boots and nails her calendar look
Rakul Preet Singh
Dabboo captures Kajol sitting at the back of a truck eating an icecream in a gorgeous yellow gown
Kajol
Alia Bhatt in her true element and looks vivacious as she smiles looking at the camera
Alia Bhatt
For more updates on Dabboo Ratnani, follow PINKVILLA