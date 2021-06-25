June 25, 2021

Best of Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar

Kriti Sanon

The B-town leading lady is seen wrapped in white sheets wearing black boots on the bed

The artist captures Deepika Padukone posing for the camera in this monochrome picture

Deepika Padukone

Vidya Balan dons a V-neck floral outfit and is all smiles for the camera

Vidya Balan

Dabboo Ratnani clicks Tara Sutaria in an oversized white shirt and calf-length brown boots

Tara Sutaria

The diva of Bollywood stunned in a red dress and messy hairdo for the calendar photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Dabboo Ratnani captures Shraddha Kapoor sitting at the beach in a white dress and an oversized jacket

Shraddha Kapoor

Ananya Panday is seen in leather shorts, crop-top and a bomber jacket in this monochrome picture

Ananya Panday

Rakul Preet Singh dons shorts, a crop-top along with brown boots and nails her calendar look

Rakul Preet Singh

Dabboo captures Kajol sitting at the back of a truck eating an icecream in a gorgeous yellow gown

Kajol

Alia Bhatt in her true element and looks vivacious as she smiles looking at the camera

Alia Bhatt

