Best DAY6 songs to brighten your day
The talented four-piece pop-rock band made a comeback with all four members in March with Welcome to the Show.
DAY6’s return with all members
On April 13, DAY6 took over the stage at their Welcome to the Show concert which was attended by TWICE's Dahyun, Jihyo and Jeongyeon, MonstaX's Hyungwon, actor Lee Dong Wook and more.
DAY’s latest concert
Here are 5 best tracks by DAY6 which will brighten anyone’s day instantly with its melodious tunes and easygoing feels.
Best DAY6 tracks
This emotionally charged song captures the pain of heartbreak and moving on. Congratulations is DAY6’s debut song.
Congratulations
With its poignant lyrics and melodic composition, You Were Beautiful reflects on nostalgia and longing for a past relationship. This is one of their best-known songs.
You Were Beautiful
Shoot Me was the title track of their album Shoot Me: Youth Part 1. The song brought out the more chaotic vibe of the group and is an absolute headbanger.
Shoot Me
Afraid is a B-side track from the 2020 album. The melancholic track compares love to light and discusses hesitance due to the fear of bringing personal darkness into this light.
Afraid
I Wait has an addictive melody and dynamic instrumentals. It showcases DAY6's versatility as a band. The song's blend of rock and pop elements.
I Wait
These songs are just a part of Day6's diverse musicality and ability to resonate with listeners. There is more one can explore.
DAY6’s varied discography
DAY6 made a phenomenal comeback in three years with Welcome to the Show which was released in March.
Welcome to the Show
