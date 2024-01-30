Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 30, 2024
Best Dear Zindagi Dialogues
“Jab hum apne aap ko achhi tarah samajh lete hai, to dusre kya samajhte hai, it doesn't matter. Not at all!”
#1
Image: IMDb
“Tum agar khul ke ro nahi sakogi, toh khul kar hass kaise paogi!”
Image: IMDb
#2
“Agar hum apni zindagi ka steering wheel apne haath mein nahi lenge na, toh koi doosra driver seat par baith jayega”
Image: IMDb
#3
“We are all our own teachers in the school of life”
#4
Image: IMDb
“Losing friends as you grow up is a sign of growing up"
#5
Image: IMDb
“Don’t let your past blackmail your present, to ruin your beautiful future”
#6
Image: IMDb
“Zindagi mein jab koi pattern banta ya koi aadat banti dikhai de na, toh uske baare mein achhi tarah se sochna chahiye, genius is about knowing when to stop”
#7
Image: IMDb
“Safe feel karne ke liye pehle saare dar mitana zaroori hai!”
#8
Image: IMDb
“Keep the child in you alive”
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
“Genius woh nahi hota jiske paas har sawaal ka jawab ho, Genius woh hota hai jiske paas har jawaab tak pahunchne ka patience ho!”
