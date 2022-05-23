ENTERTAINMENT
Sampriti Dutta
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 23, 2022
Heading 3
Best of Deepika Padukone’s 'gram
|
Travel
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika loves to take us along on her trips. She is a wanderlust soul and you’d often find bits and pieces of the places she travels on her Instagram
Fashion
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika is a fashionista and her styling sense is too exquisite! Her personality glances through her fashion and her fashion glances through her Instagram!
Deepika is a water baby. This picture was shot during her movie Gehraiyaan’s promotions and became viral in minutes
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
Water baby
Deepika is our reigning selfie queen and we are obsessed with her gorgeous, candid selfies. She loves to post her closeups and greet us with her gorgeous face
Selfie Queen
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
PDA
Deepika loves to shower Ranveer Singh with love and compliments and doesn’t shy away from doing PDA on Instagram
Image source- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika’s Instagram also gives us a glimpse into her personal life and we get to see a lot of adorable baby pictures of DP!
Throwback posts
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika loves to click pictures in the golden hour and let us be honest - she gets the best shots too! Look at the happy glow on her face!
Sun-kissed child
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
Badminton
Did you know Deepika is a national-level badminton player? Well, even today she loves to play badminton and when she does, she makes sure to post a selfie after it
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika and Ranveer love to goof around with each other and do crazy stuff together!
Adorable banter
Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika often shares reels and pictures with her co-stars. In this reel, she could be seen doing a trending reel with her Gehraiyaan co-stars
Friends and co-stars
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stunning Hina Khan in red dresses