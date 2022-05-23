ENTERTAINMENT

Sampriti Dutta

MAY 23, 2022

Best of Deepika Padukone’s 'gram

Travel

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika loves to take us along on her trips. She is a wanderlust soul and you’d often find bits and pieces of the places she travels on her Instagram

Fashion

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika is a fashionista and her styling sense is too exquisite! Her personality glances through her fashion and her fashion glances through her Instagram!

Deepika is a water baby. This picture was shot during her movie Gehraiyaan’s promotions and became viral in minutes

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

Water baby

Deepika is our reigning selfie queen and we are obsessed with her gorgeous, candid selfies. She loves to post her closeups and greet us with her gorgeous face

Selfie Queen

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

PDA

Deepika loves to shower Ranveer Singh with love and compliments and doesn’t shy away from doing PDA on Instagram

Image source- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika’s Instagram also gives us a glimpse into her personal life and we get to see a lot of adorable baby pictures of DP!

Throwback posts

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika loves to click pictures in the golden hour and let us be honest - she gets the best shots too! Look at the happy glow on her face!

Sun-kissed child

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

Badminton

Did you know Deepika is a national-level badminton player? Well, even today she loves to play badminton and when she does, she makes sure to post a selfie after it

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer love to goof around with each other and do crazy stuff together!

Adorable banter

Image source- Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika often shares reels and pictures with her co-stars. In this reel, she could be seen doing a trending reel with her Gehraiyaan co-stars

Friends and co-stars

