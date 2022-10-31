Heading 3
Best dressed female stars at Love Your W
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
She knows how to pull off monochromes effortlessly.
Moon Ga Young
Image: News1
An Yujin
The IVE member is slowly unleashing her fashionista potential.
Image: News1
The ‘Gashina’ was at it again, throwing her sass around like confetti.
Sunmi
Image: News1
A neat ponytail can never go wrong, especially on Hyeri!
Hyeri
Image: News1
She has recently been showered with awe for her tattoos that were nowhere in sight during the night.
Nana
Image: News1
She knows how to turn on her charm and beauty for all events.
Lee Mijoo
Image: News1
Hwasa
She can easily make jaws drop and this night was no different.
She went all in with that powerful look and a fabulous performance.
Jessi
Image: News1
Image: News1
An all black look never goes wrong, and surely not on Dara.
Sandara Park
Image: News1
Her flawless face and that metallic dress look, we love it!
Irene