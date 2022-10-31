Heading 3

 Best dressed female stars at Love Your W

Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

She knows how to pull off monochromes effortlessly.

Moon Ga Young

Image: News1

An Yujin

The IVE member is slowly unleashing her fashionista potential.

Image: News1

The ‘Gashina’ was at it again, throwing her sass around like confetti.

Sunmi

Image: News1

A neat ponytail can never go wrong, especially on Hyeri!

Hyeri

Image: News1

She has recently been showered with awe for her tattoos that were nowhere in sight during the night.

Nana

Image: News1

She knows how to turn on her charm and beauty for all events.

Lee Mijoo

Image: News1

Hwasa

She can easily make jaws drop and this night was no different.

She went all in with that powerful look and a fabulous performance.

Jessi

Image: News1

Image: News1

An all black look never goes wrong, and surely not on Dara.

Sandara Park

Image: News1

Her flawless face and that metallic dress look, we love it!

Irene

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here