Best dressed K-pop groups at 2022 TMA
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
These award show debutants grabbed our attention!
NewJeans
Image: News1
The Dreamies looked dapper in classic outfits, ready to woo the audiences
NCT DREAM
Image: News1
Hitmakers and fashionistas? There’s nothing that these girls can’t do!
IVE
Image: News1
We don’t know where to look as all these boys look fabulous!
THE BOYZ
Image: News1
After becoming one of the hottest acts to debut this year they took charge of their awards show appearance
Kep1er
Image: News1
The boys of TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted new hairstyles and colors, enough to make the fans curious about a comeback
TXT
Image: News1
LE SSERAFIM
With Eunchae resting because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, the girl group ensured that they put their best foot forward
Image: News1
Chaotic as always, the TREASURE members were their charming selves at 2022 TMA
TREASURE
Image: News1
Their return just around the corner, these girls had the viewers wrapped around their fingers in new looks
(G)I-DLE
Image: News1
Blowing up the stage and burning up the red-carpet, two of this group’s special talents
ATEEZ
