Heading 3

Best dressed K-pop groups at 2022 TMA

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

These award show debutants grabbed our attention!

NewJeans

Image: News1

The Dreamies looked dapper in classic outfits, ready to woo the audiences

NCT DREAM

Image: News1

Hitmakers and fashionistas? There’s nothing that these girls can’t do!

IVE

Image: News1

We don’t know where to look as all these boys look fabulous!

THE BOYZ

Image: News1

After becoming one of the hottest acts to debut this year they took charge of their awards show appearance

Kep1er

Image: News1

The boys of TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted new hairstyles and colors, enough to make the fans curious about a comeback

TXT

Image: News1

LE SSERAFIM

With Eunchae resting because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, the girl group ensured that they put their best foot forward

Image: News1

Chaotic as always, the TREASURE members were their charming selves at 2022 TMA

TREASURE

Image: News1

Their return just around the corner, these girls had the viewers wrapped around their fingers in new looks

(G)I-DLE

Image: News1

Blowing up the stage and burning up the red-carpet, two of this group’s special talents

ATEEZ

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop

Click Here