Best-dressed male K-drama leads in suits

Lee Jun-ho’s portrayal of Gu Won in King The Land captivated audiences not just with his heartwarming romance, but also through his sophisticated fashion sense
Lee Jun-ho in King The Land
IMAGE: JTBC
The son of Netflix, since the inception of his acting career, has been recognized as a brilliant actor. He has emerged as one of the most stylish male leads of the year, notably for his role in My Demon
Song Kang in My Demon
IMAGE: NAMOO ACTORS
Rowoon’s portrayal of Jang Shin-yu in this drama was a fusion of charisma and legal brilliance
Rowoon in Destined With You
IMAGE: JTBC
In See You In My 19th Life, Ahn BoHyun is the heir of a wealthy family and an executive director. Like many affluent characters mentioned earlier, his wardrobe is adorned with beautiful pieces
Ahn BoHyun in See You In My 19th Life
Image: FN Entertainment
In Taxi Diver 2, Shin JaeHa takes a supporting role that captured viewers' attention this year. His character, initially perceived as a cute guy, turned out to be a spy and the evilest villain
Shin JaeHa in Taxi Driver 2
Image: J-Wide company
Kang Min-hyuk, portraying Han Jun-Kyung, exhibited a sophisticated style as a wealthy businessman
Kang Min-hyuk in Celebrity
Image: MBC
Ahn Hyo-seop, who plays the handsome and capable CEO Kang Tae-moo is mostly in suits throughout the drama which is an absolute eye-feast
Kang Tae Moo in 'Business Proposal'
Image: SBS
Ye-jin wore a sleek navy blue jacket for an interview in the K-drama that made the fans swoon
Baek Ye-jin in 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'
Image: tvN
The list is incomplete without this K-drama character. He wore suits throughout the drama as a mafia lawyer
Song Joong-ki in 'Vincenzo'
Image: tvN
In Strong Girl NamSoon, Byeon WooSeok skillfully portrayed the role of the series' villain, bringing forth a dark and melancholic yet undeniably sexy aura