 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 28, 2023

Entertainment

Best-dressed male K-drama leads in suits

Lee Jun-ho’s portrayal of Gu Won in King The Land captivated audiences not just with his heartwarming romance, but also through his sophisticated fashion sense

Lee Jun-ho in King The Land

IMAGE: JTBC

The son of Netflix, since the inception of his acting career, has been recognized as a brilliant actor. He has emerged as one of the most stylish male leads of the year, notably for his role in My Demon

Song Kang in My Demon

IMAGE: NAMOO ACTORS

Rowoon’s portrayal of Jang Shin-yu in this drama was a fusion of charisma and legal brilliance

Rowoon in Destined With You

IMAGE: JTBC

In See You In My 19th Life, Ahn BoHyun is the heir of a wealthy family and an executive director. Like many affluent characters mentioned earlier, his wardrobe is adorned with beautiful pieces

Ahn BoHyun in See You In My 19th Life

Image: FN Entertainment

In Taxi Diver 2, Shin JaeHa takes a supporting role that captured viewers' attention this year. His character, initially perceived as a cute guy, turned out to be a spy and the evilest villain

Shin JaeHa in Taxi Driver 2

Image: J-Wide company

Kang Min-hyuk, portraying Han Jun-Kyung, exhibited a sophisticated style as a wealthy businessman

Kang Min-hyuk in Celebrity

Image: MBC

Ahn Hyo-seop, who plays the handsome and capable CEO Kang Tae-moo is mostly in suits throughout the drama which is an absolute eye-feast

Kang Tae Moo in 'Business Proposal'

Image: SBS

Ye-jin wore a sleek navy blue jacket for an interview in the K-drama that made the fans swoon 

Baek Ye-jin in 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'

Image: tvN

The list is incomplete without this K-drama character. He wore suits throughout the drama as a mafia lawyer

Song Joong-ki in 'Vincenzo'

Image: tvN

In Strong Girl NamSoon, Byeon WooSeok skillfully portrayed the role of the series' villain, bringing forth a dark and melancholic yet undeniably sexy aura

Byeon WooSeok in Strong Girl NamSoon

Image: VARO

