Best dressed male stars at Love Your W
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Members RM and J-Hope had the sweetest interaction trying to make a heart without getting shy.
BTS
Image: News1
Image: News1
Kim Jae Young
The endless badges on his coat looked chic!
Image: News1
You cannot go wrong with a SHINee member and a statement bag.
Key
Image: News1
The world is keen on his appearances and he did not disappoint.
Wi Ha Joon
Image: News1
Keeping it classy, GOT7 leader JAY B was his sleek self.
JAY B
Image: News1
The K-pop star and actor has been a charming force with his looks.
Jinyoung
Lee Soo Hyuk
He and his outfit, both sparkled through the night.
Flawless as ever, it was as if he went back to his CEO role.
Ahn Hyo Seop
Image: News1
Image: News1
We like the added drama to the look and his chiseled looks.
Ji Chang Wook
Image: News1
In the sea of blacks, it was great to see someone challenging a more laid back fit.
Yoo Ah In
