Best dressed male stars at Love Your W

Nov 02, 2022

Members RM and J-Hope had the sweetest interaction trying to make a heart without getting shy.

BTS

Image: News1

Kim Jae Young

The endless badges on his coat looked chic!

Image: News1

You cannot go wrong with a SHINee member and a statement bag.

Key

Image: News1

The world is keen on his appearances and he did not disappoint.

Wi Ha Joon

Image: News1

Keeping it classy, GOT7 leader JAY B was his sleek self.

JAY B

Image: News1

The K-pop star and actor has been a charming force with his looks.

Jinyoung

Image: News1

Lee Soo Hyuk

He and his outfit, both sparkled through the night.

Flawless as ever, it was as if he went back to his CEO role.

Ahn Hyo Seop

Image: News1

Image: News1

We like the added drama to the look and his chiseled looks.

Ji Chang Wook

Image: News1

In the sea of blacks, it was great to see someone challenging a more laid back fit.

Yoo Ah In

