Best Enemies to Lovers K-dramas

A top math instructor and a single mom clash over their children's education, but soon find themselves drawn to each other

Image: tvN

Crash Course in Romance 

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman who helps her to heal and grow

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

A man is betrayed by his lover and best friend, but he vows to get revenge and reclaim what was taken from him

Image: KBS2

The Innocent Man

Two ex-lovers who were forced to film a documentary together find themselves rekindling their romance

Image: SBS

Our Beloved Summer 

A PR manager and a top celebrity become entangled in a complicated relationship as they work together to navigate the world of entertainment

Image: tvN

Shooting Stars 

A curator at a prestigious art gallery secretly runs a fan site for a top K-pop star. When the star becomes interested in her, she must balance her two lives

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

 A top actress is forced to work as a secretary at a law firm as part of her punishment for a scandal. There, she falls in love with a lawyer who is known for being cold and unfeeling. 

Image: tvN

Touch Your Heart 

A weightlifter at a sports university falls in love with a swimmer who is also her childhood friend

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

A woman with superhuman strength falls in love with a CEO who hires her to be his bodyguard

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong Soon 

Image: tvN

A secretary who has worked for her boss for nine years suddenly quits, leaving him to figure out how to live without her

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

