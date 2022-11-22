Heading 3
Best Family centred
K-dramas
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
A happy family witnesses the addition of a new member as an actor claiming to be a part of the family appears.
My Father Is Strange
Image: KBS2
Image: SBS
Racket Boys
Also a sports drama, it’s about a city kid moving to a countryside middle school for his dad’s coaching job.
Image: tvN
Not just one, but the story of five families unfolds in this superhit drama.
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
The middle child of a struggling family wishes to bring them back together.
My Unfamiliar Family
Image: KBS2
A couple’s four married children go through divorce and try to bring their lives back on track.
Once Again
Image: Netflix
A boy with Asperger syndrome works with his uncle to discover the unique stories of dead people.
Move To Heaven
Image:
Hi Bye, Mama!
A woman has the option of reincarnating in the life of her now-remarried husband and young daughter.
A divorced mother and a widower find it difficult to deal with each other’s children.
Five Enough
Image: KBS2
Image: JTBC
A man goes back to being 18 years old after facing an almost divorce with his wife.
18 Again
Image: MBC
Two sisters end up moving to the city and live with a family full of ups and downs.
High Kick Through The Roof
