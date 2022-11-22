Heading 3

A happy family witnesses the addition of a new member as an actor claiming to be a part of the family appears.

My Father Is Strange

Image: KBS2

Image: SBS

Racket Boys

Also a sports drama, it’s about a city kid moving to a countryside middle school for his dad’s coaching job.

Image: tvN

Not just one, but the story of five families unfolds in this superhit drama.

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

The middle child of a struggling family wishes to bring them back together.

My Unfamiliar Family

Image: KBS2

A couple’s four married children go through divorce and try to bring their lives back on track.

Once Again

Image: Netflix

A boy with Asperger syndrome works with his uncle to discover the unique stories of dead people.

Move To Heaven

Image: 

Hi Bye, Mama!

A woman has the option of reincarnating in the life of her now-remarried husband and young daughter.

A divorced mother and a widower find it difficult to deal with each other’s children.

Five Enough

Image: KBS2

Image: JTBC

A man goes back to being 18 years old after facing an almost divorce with his wife.

18 Again

Image: MBC

Two sisters end up moving to the city and live with a family full of ups and downs.

High Kick Through The Roof

