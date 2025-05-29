Heading 3

Rashi Desai

MAY 29, 2025

Best Fashion Moments ft. Emily in Paris

Lily Collins dons the perfect vacation outfit. The character put on a blue off-shoulder polka-dotted top and black shorts. She completes her look with a blue ribbon to tie her hair. 

Emily Slaying in Blue

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

Stunning in a black suit, Emily oozes boss lady vibes in one of the Emily in Paris season 4 episodes. The actress donned a white shirt, contrast pants and suit, and a patterned coat over it. She carried a black bag too, to match her outfit.

Boss Girl Vibes Only

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

Collins, as Emily, impressed the fashion police by pulling off florals effectively. The actress donned a yellow summer dress with black sunflower prints. The character also put on a purple floral jacket over it.

Floral Fashion

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

The actress opted for a pink frill shirt with a leaf-printed pantsuit. Emily stuns in a black and pastel pink outfit as she talks on the phone while looking comparatively happy. She leaves her hair open, and the huge brooch on the shirt steals all the attention.

Casual Can Be Cool Too

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

Emily’s all-yellow ensemble is sure to steal hearts. The actress chose a balloon-effect top, a skirt in the same color, and a bright yellow jacket. She also showed off her bangs in the new season.

Bright as Yellow

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

One word for this look is Grand. Emily’s black and white ensemble with a huge hat looks like the actress walked straight out of the Met Gala. The actress looked stunning in stripes and a cape-like outfit. 

Extravagant

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

Fur can never go out of style, and no one does it better than Emily. The actress donned a colorful fur coat in season 4 of the Netflix show, pairing it with a checkered skirt and patterned tights.

Fur All the Way

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

Emily in a green jumpsuit looks gorgeous. She opts for the outfit to wear at her workplace. She pairs the dress with a red-white striped cardigan.

Color Pop

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

Lily Collins’ outfit in the last episode of season 3 was one to swoon over. The actress put on a knee-length dress with floral designs on a white background. 

Patterned Dress and Bell Sleeves

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

No one pulls off the orange color better than Emily. The character played by Collins donned a brightly colored dress with patterns on the sleeves. She paired her shiny blue boots with the outfit, which looked stunning. 

Orange is Her Color

Image Source: Netflix/Instagram

