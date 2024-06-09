Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
JUNE 09, 2024
Best Fashion Movies
A glimpse into the high-stakes world of fashion magazines, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Audrey Hepburn’s iconic style as Holly Golightly set the standard for elegance and sophistication.
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
A biographical drama about Coco Chanel’s rise from humble beginnings to fashion icon.
Coco Before Chanel (2009)
This teen comedy popularized 90s fashion with Cher’s iconic wardrobe and Valley Girl style.
Clueless (1995)
A documentary revealing the behind-the-scenes creation of Vogue’s most important issue of the year.
The September Issue (2009)
A look at the life of designer Yves Saint Laurent and his impact on the fashion industry.
Yves Saint Laurent (2014)
Tom Ford’s directorial debut is a visually stunning film with impeccable 60s style.
A Single Man (2009)
Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation showcases extravagant 1920s fashion and glamour.
The Great Gatsby (2013)
A beautifully crafted film about a 1950s fashion designer, with meticulous attention to period detail.
Phantom Thread (2017)
Zoolander (2001)
A hilarious satire of the fashion world, filled with memorable looks and outrageous characters
