Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

JUNE 09, 2024

Best Fashion Movies


A glimpse into the high-stakes world of fashion magazines, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Image: IMDb

Audrey Hepburn’s iconic style as Holly Golightly set the standard for elegance and sophistication.

Image: IMDb

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

A biographical drama about Coco Chanel’s rise from humble beginnings to fashion icon.

Image: IMDb

Coco Before Chanel (2009)

This teen comedy popularized 90s fashion with Cher’s iconic wardrobe and Valley Girl style.

Clueless (1995)

Image: IMDb

A documentary revealing the behind-the-scenes creation of Vogue’s most important issue of the year.

The September Issue (2009)

Image: IMDb

A look at the life of designer Yves Saint Laurent and his impact on the fashion industry.

Yves Saint Laurent (2014)

Image: IMDb

Tom Ford’s directorial debut is a visually stunning film with impeccable 60s style.

A Single Man (2009)

Image: IMDb

Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation showcases extravagant 1920s fashion and glamour.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Image: IMDb

A beautifully crafted film about a 1950s fashion designer, with meticulous attention to period detail.

Phantom Thread (2017)

Image: IMDb

Zoolander (2001)

Image: IMDb

A hilarious satire of the fashion world, filled with memorable looks and outrageous characters

