april 27, 2024
Entertainment
Best female K-pop dancers
Moumita Chakraborty
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Lisa is a Thai member of the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK. She is well known for her powerful dance skills which leave the audience in awe.
Momo has a tall stature and is famous for her dancing skills. She has a splendid figure along with an amazing talent for performance. She has competed in the dance survival show Hit the Stage.
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE’s Momo
Lee Hyori is a popular figure in the K-pop industry. The idol has charisma and stage presence which makes it hard for viewers to look away.
Image: Lee Hyori’s Instagram
Lee Hyori
BoA is known as the Queen of K-pop. She is widely regarded as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry. The idol has been a regular judge on dance reality shows.
Image: SM Entertainment
BoA
Chungha made her debut as a part of I.O.I. She also took part in the dance survival show Hit the Stage. Her claim to fame was the track Gotta Go which was released in 2019.
Image: MORE VISION
Chung Ha
Seungyeon released many dance videos in which she showcased her abilities beyond K-pop dance. She was the leader of the group CLC.
Image: seung_monkey
CLC’s former member Seungyeon
Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 with Girls’ Generation. The K-pop idol is famous for her energetic dancing and expressions.
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
Yeji is the leader of ITZY. She has a young and bright energy when she dances which enhances her performance. She has been featured in dance videos which shows her talent in the field.
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY’s Yeji
Hyolyn made her debut as a member of Sistar in 2010 with Push Push. She shot to fame as a soloist with the track Dally. The video was a hit because of the idol’s amazing dance.
Hyolyn
Image: bridʒ
Jihyo is considered one of the most talented K-pop idols who can not only sing well but can also break a leg. She is energetic and expressive as a dancer.
TWICE’s Jihyo
Image: JYP Entertainment