Heading 3

april 27, 2024

Entertainment

Best female K-pop dancers 

Moumita Chakraborty

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa is a Thai member of the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK. She is well known for her powerful dance skills which leave the audience in awe. 

Momo has a tall stature and is famous for her dancing skills. She has a splendid figure along with an amazing talent for performance. She has competed in the dance survival show Hit the Stage. 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

TWICE’s Momo 

Lee Hyori is a popular figure in the K-pop industry. The idol has charisma and stage presence which makes it hard for viewers to look away. 

Image: Lee Hyori’s Instagram 

Lee Hyori 

BoA is known as the Queen of K-pop. She is widely regarded as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry. The idol has been a regular judge on dance reality shows. 

Image: SM Entertainment 

BoA

Chungha made her debut as a part of I.O.I. She also took part in the dance survival show Hit the Stage. Her claim to fame was the track Gotta Go which was released in 2019. 

Image: MORE VISION

Chung Ha

Seungyeon released many dance videos in which she showcased her abilities beyond K-pop dance. She was the leader of the group CLC. 

Image: seung_monkey

CLC’s former member Seungyeon 

Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 with Girls’ Generation. The K-pop idol is famous for her energetic dancing and expressions. 

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon

Image: SM Entertainment 

Yeji is the leader of ITZY. She has a young and bright energy when she dances which enhances her performance. She has been featured in dance videos which shows her talent in the field. 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

ITZY’s Yeji 

Hyolyn made her debut as a member of Sistar in 2010 with Push Push. She shot to fame as a soloist with the track Dally. The video was a hit because of the idol’s amazing dance. 

Hyolyn 

Image: bridʒ

Jihyo is considered one of the most talented K-pop idols who can not only sing well but can also break a leg. She is energetic and expressive as a dancer. 

TWICE’s Jihyo 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

 Click Here