When it comes to festivities, Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is one of the most popular dandiya songs. This track has been brought to life by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir
Chogada from Loveyatri, sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, became an instant hit when it was released. This song is a must-have for celebrations
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is an evergreen song sung by Vinod Rathod and Kavita Krishnamurthy
Sanedo from Made in China, sung by Mika Singh, Nikhita Gandhi and Benny Dayal, received a lot of love and is a must-have song on every festive playlist
Udi Udi Jaye from Raees is beautifully sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. This song is a lively and festive track
Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan is an old tune, yet it is still a must-hear song at celebrations. Veteran singers Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan have poured their heart and soul into this classic track and it will live on till eternity
Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che is one of the most beautiful dandiya songs ever crooned. It is sung by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar
Dholida from Loveyatri, sung by Udit Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Palak Muchchal and Raja Hassan, is another perfect suit for the festive season. This song has the right zing to light up your celebrations